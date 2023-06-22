KTM’s Insane 300 EXC HARDENDURO Hits Dealerships in July

Two hours ago, Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen released a new nameplate to their lineup – a lean, hungry beastie, born and bred to pay homage to the world’s toughest hard enduro competitions.

Meet the 2024 300 EXC HARDENDURO. Approved by German hard enduro rider Manuel Lettenbichler himself, this variant knocks off the tippy-top of KTM’s Enduro range to sit pretty as punch in the number one slot.

KTM’s 2024 300 EXC HARDENDURO. Media sourced from KTM.

KTM’s press release tell us that a base model 2024 300 EXC was dragged into the lab for the creation of the HARDENDURO, with the final result showing off useful morsels like “closed hand guards, clutch slave cylinder protection, composite skid plate and brake disc guards.”

The new chassis, closed cartridge suspension and novel Throttle Body Injection (TBI) tech also go a long way to improve handling, while fresh bodywork aids to give better reach n’ react positioning.

Here’s the press release’s further list of perks for KTM’s 2024 300 EXC HARDENDURO:

Model-specific graphics

Orange frame

HARDENDURO bar pad

Soft, grey ODI lock-on grips

Ribbed diamante factory seat

Map-selection switch

Factory frame protector set

Factory wheelset, featuring black D.I.D rims, black spokes, orange-anodized hubs, and orange-anodized nipples

Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tires

Wrap-around handguards

Radiator fan

Orange-anodized CNC machined triple clamps

Composite skid plate

Floating front brake disc with composite front brake disc guard

Solid rear brake disc, with safety wire and orange rear brake disc guard

Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket

Orange-anodized oil plug

Orange-anodized clutch slave cylinder protection

Front and rear pull straps

What do you think of the 2024 300 EXC HARDENDURO?