KTM’s 1390 Super Adventure S Evo Sports Cutting Edge Tech

As we blast toward the end-of-year holidays, our industry continues punting out various bikes, not least of which are featured in today’s column:

Krämer has finally released their EVO2-690R!

Kawasaki’s Ninja 7 Hybrid has been undergoing testing with MCN… but a software-related recall has halted all riding, and there’s additional news of welding issues.

The new 2025 NT1100 remains a popular bike… the only problem is that Honda’s first debut of the bikes has been reserved as a model for police forces.

Bosch’s second-gen ARAS tech is going to be big, and the first bike to feature the tech will be KTM’s 2025 1390 Super Adventure S Evo.

Let’s start with Krämer’s two-wheeled speed demon, shall we?

Krämer Releases the EVO2-690R

“Redefining the Track Experience”

Did you know that Krämer Motorcycles (and purveyor of spiffy machines) began as a hobby in 2009 (via Krämer Motorcycles)?

Fast forward to 2013, and the HKR EVO1, a track-only bike using KTM’s RC8R engine, was born, cementing a long-term partnership between Krämer and Austrian bike brand KTM.

Today, we get to ogle the newest machine birthed from this alliance: The EVO2-690R.

Per Krämer & KTM’s typical moto melange, the EVO2-690R carries a KTM heart; in this case, a LC4, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 690cc engine capable of 80hp and 72Nm of torque, the latter specs of which are felt all the more keenly given that this is but a 276lb bike.

The weight-to-power ratio of 3.45 (lbs/hp) is further complimented by a slew of top-tier componentry:

Fully-adjustable WP Suspension (WP Apex Pro 7543 closed cartridge at the front and WP Shock with KMC at the rear)

Brembo brakes with 19mm titanium front brake calipers courtesy of Brembo Stylema (2x 290mm fully floating discs at the front)

Formula 4 piston (1x 220mm fully floating disc at the rear)

A stainless steel racing exhaust system

Aluminum forged rims (Dymag UP7X 3,5 “x17” & 5,5 “x17”)

AIM Mxm GPS dash logger

CNC’ed triple clamps with offset adjustment 26 & 28 mm

520 DID ERV Racing chain

Hyper Pro RCS steering damper

Self-supporting tank made of XPE [12 liters]

25CrMo4 steel trellis tube chassis

Quickshifter

Variable engine brake mapping

Racing DNA air filter

Titanium front brake caliper bolts

Frame crash pads

fork fist crash pads

Brake lever guards

Wired Oil screws

E-starter

We know that the 2025 EVO2-690R is currently available in Europe for €24.990, and that includes a 19% VAT pricing; time will only tell what this machine will cost in the US.

Based on 2024’s Krämer EVO2-690R, which flattened the wallet at a nifty MSRP of $25794 US (the latter price not including a $1,000 freight charge), we’re assuming the 2025 model will be floating around an MSRP of $27,000 USD.

Here’s an additional image showing the full specs of Krämer’s EVO2-690R beauty:

A view of the specs present in Kramer’s 2025 EVO2-690R. Media provided by Kramer Motorcycles.

What do you think? Are you going to sign up to purchase a 2025 Krämer EVO2-690R?

Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Pulled Due to Dual “Do Not Ride” Recalls

Kawasaki’s Ninja 7 Hybrid bike. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

Software Fault Joins Badly Welded Steering Head Pipe

Sometimes, that new car smell comes with a bump or two in the performance department; in this case, Kawasaki’s Ninja 7 Hybrid can no longer be tested by MCN’s team due to a “Do Not Ride” recall.

According to MCN, the following statement was made on a recent recall concerning Kawasaki’s new hybrid bikes, roughly 1,150 or 1% of which Kawasaki deems to be affected (via NHTSA):

“On units of 2024 Ninja 7 Hybrid (CX500AR) and Z7 Hybrid (CR500AR) models, there is the potential for the motorcycle to shift to neutral when the operator attempts to shift from 1st to 2nd gear due to improper programming of the shift control system. This can cause the motorcycle to lose drive.” “It is important that you do not use the motorcycle until the repair is completed.” – recall report excerpt courtesy of MCN

Since the transmission on Kawasaki’s Ninja 7 Hybrid sports a 6-speed automated manual transmission that is managed electronically, we’re told that this issue is a software-related issue and that reconfiguring the transmission will allow the bike to be completely fixed… for this recall, that is.

Owners who are concerned that this recall may affect them can ring up the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov with Campaign #24V-680.

As if the above weren’t enough, MCN’s findings are accompanied by an additional recall document showing Kawasaki’s 2024 Z7 HYBRID ABS & NINJA® 7 HYBRID ABS both being recalled for “Improper Shifting & Improper Welding,” citing the following welding issue below:

“The steering head pipe was not properly welded to the frame. This can cause the weld between the head pipe and the frame to crack, negatively affecting vehicle handling, increasing the risk of a crash…. Dealers will be provided replacement vehicles. Customer owned vehicles will be replaced with a new vehicle.” – “2024 Z7 HYBRID ABS & NINJA® 7 HYBRID ABS Improper Shifting & Improper Welding,” November 27, 2024 ( NHTSA + NHTSA )

Unfortunately, both of these recall issues mean that 100% of Kawasaki’s hybrid bike inventory (both sold and unsold) are being pulled for reprogramming and repairs.

The owner notification schedule has not been completely determined yet, but Customer Care will begin contacting customers and dealers on November 27; in the meantime, owners can contact KMC customer service at 1-866-802-9381, with the transmission issue’s KMC number being MC24-13.

Do you have (or know of someone who has) a Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid or Ninja 7 Hybrid?

Honda NT1100 Remains Reserved for Police Forces

A view of Honda’s 2025 NT1100 Police. Media sourced from Honda UK.

…For Now.

Back in 2021, we covered that Honda had released type-approval documents for an “NT1100.” this machine was destined to house the perfect touring package, and when it debuted in 2022, many a rider enjoyed the thrill of that 1,084cc parallel-twin engine capable of ~100hp (75kW) @ 7,500rpm and 77lb-ft (104Nm) of yank available @ 6,250rpm.

Fast forward to today, and Honda’s finally released the 2025 model… only it’s called the “NT1100 Police,” and this particular bike variant won’t be available to the masses.

The news has stung more than a few communities; according to Motorcycle Sports, Honda’s NT1100 is, “one of the best-selling sport-touring motorcycles in Europe,” and the 2025 model year debuted with a slew of extra-nice componentry, including the following:

Side cases

An engine guard

Rear rack

A document box

A modified (more spacious) saddle

Adjustable windscreen

If you’re unsure if this news is a real deal, check out the following excerpt from Honda’s statement, courtesy of RoadAndTrack:

“U.S. motorcycle units and motor officers understand the benefits that two-wheel vehicles can offer over automobiles, and we’re pleased to provide a brand-new option for their fleets. Thanks to its lightweight, nimble handling and exceptional value, the NT1100 Police promises to be a popular choice among U.S. motorcycle units.” – Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda. Excerpt quoted by RoadAndTrack

To make matters even more… unfortunate, Honda has lowered the price of their 2025 NT1100 Police, pricing the bike at a limbo-low MSRP of $14,499 USD.

Of course, we have to ask: Why did Honda reserve one of their more popular models for the police forces?

Easy answer here: They didn’t.

For those worried at the plethora of inaccurate articles out there, rest assured; we’re getting a civilian variant of the 2025 NT1100, and it’s on track for a debut to our communities as we speak.

Check out Miller’s additional contributions via RoadAndTrack below:

“We do have plans for that [civilian] model, but it will be a few months before we make any announcements. The police model just happened to be first on the production schedule.” – Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda. Excerpt quoted by RoadAndTrack

There is no notice of what the MSRP will be for this pleb-happy variant, but we can assume that riders not sporting a police badge will likely be charged extra for the benefit of the NT1100’s various upgrades.

What do you think of Honda’s 2025 NT1100?

Bosch’s New Tech to Debut on KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo

A view showing an example of a motorcyclist trying out Bosch’s advanced radar technology. Media sourced from Bosch.

Meet the Second-Gen “ARAS” (“Advanced Rider Assistance Systems”)

Bosch is officially giving us a new bit of tech designed to keep riders both happy and safe – and this particular generation will be installed on KTM’s 2025 1390 Super Adventure S Evo.

This news follows Bosch’s recent partnership with Ducati, the results of which saw a Ducati Multistrada V4 endowed with Bosch’s first radar tech system back in 2020 (MCN).

Now, according to another article published by the good team over at MCN, Bosch’s second generation of radar tech will feature the following perks:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Automatically adjusts the motorcycle’s speed to maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front. Blind Spot Detection: Warns the rider of vehicles hidden in their blind spots. Forward Collision Warning: Alerts the rider if they are approaching a vehicle or obstacle too quickly and are at risk of a collision. Rear Collision Warning: Warns the rider if a vehicle is approaching from behind at high speeds, aiding in awareness to prevent collision. Emergency Brake Light: Automatically activates the motorcycle’s brake light in emergency braking situations to warn other road users.

In addition to the above, Bosch tells us that there are two additional features that will be present in Bosc’s next round of tech and that the bikes showing off the tech aren’t too far off.

Woohoo!

What do you think of radar technology, and would you like to try out KTM’s 2025 1390 Super Adventure S EVO?