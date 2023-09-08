KTM: Meet the 2024 450 Rally Replica

In commemoration of Kevin Benavides’ fantastic roll to victory in Dakar 2023, KTM has released a limited number of 450 Rally Replica machines – but hurry, because there are only 80 of these beauties available.

According to KTM’s recent press release, this bike features a race-spec, chrome-moly steel frame, complete with suspension installed in the form of 48 mm WP XACT PRO closed cone valve cartridge forks at the front.

A WP XACT PRO fully-adjustable shock rounds out the rear situ, while the fuel-injected 450cc heart features an iconic melange of the Keihin Management system, ECU maps “that have been refined for the conditions of rally racing” and the same Pankl transmission used by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

Add on a top-tier Akrapovič pipe system and the fact that Benavides himself contributed to final product, and you truly can’t get closer to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine… unless you’re swinging a leg over the real deal, that is.

Naturally, KTM Rally Technical Manager Stefan Huber stands strong behind this new, Rally-ready bit of Bleedin’ Orange:

“The KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA is an extension of our factory development program, and it has been the choice of countless riders on their quest to either just complete rally races such as the Dakar, or reach results close to the professionals. The bike is READY TO RACE out of the crate, and has all of the needed capabilities for high-level success… it is developed in-line with our Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Dakar Rally winning machine.” – Stefan Huber, KTM Rally Technical Manager

Here are the 2024 450 Rally Replica highlights, according to the recent press release:

Limited edition READY TO RACE model with only 80 units up for grabs

Unrivaled 450 cc SOHC fuel-injected engine

Race-spec chassis developed through competition

48 mm WP XACT PRO closed cartridge forks [Cone Valve]

WP XACT PRO fully-adjustable shock

Premium-quality Akrapovič exhaust system

Purposely designed for multi-stage cross-country competition

What do you think of KTM’s all-new Rally Replica?