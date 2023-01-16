Dakar 2023: Kevin Benavides Takes KTM to Rally Victory!

And, just like that, the 2023 Dakar is put to slumber for another season – and KTM couldn’t be more pleased at Kevin Benavides’ blast to victory!

“I didn’t think about the position or the result I just gave my 100 percent over the whole stage and tried to enjoy the day,” enthuses the young racer.

“The special was really fast and tricky, and so muddy – thankfully, I didn’t make any big mistakes, but it would have been easy to have an issue out there today. I have worked so hard for this.”

“This year’s rally has been one of the closest ever, and there wasn’t a single day where you could afford to ease off. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team, and all my family and friends.”

The 2023 Dakar results – and KTM snatches the title! Media sourced from KTM.

Stage 14 involved both rally leader Toby Price and Kevin Benavides, starting from the back, with a plethora of gravel tracks, sand, and dry lake beds to conquer.

Benavides – who had already tucked a stage win under his belt – kept up with his reputation in consistency, locked in, and won his second career Dakar title, just 44 seconds ahead of Price.

Thanks to the efforts of both members of KTM’s team, 2023 marks the Austrians’ 19th win in Dakar – and no one’s happier than Pit Beirer, KTM’s Motorsports Director.

“Besides the riders, I’m maybe the happiest man on the planet right now,” admits Beirer.

“It’s amazing, after this long journey and this tough race, to have only 12 seconds separating the two guys coming into this final day. And then for them to push so hard over the stage and reach the finish line safely and in first and second is incredible.”

After around 5,000 kilometers and over 40 hours of racing, to have them so close is unheard of, and the whole team did an amazing job to get them here in this position.”

Here are the Provisional Results of the 2023 Dakar Rally, Stage 14, courtesy of KTM’s relevant press release:

Kevin Benavides (ARG) , KTM, 1:15:17 Daniel Sanders (AUS) , GASGAS, 1:15:52 +0:35 Toby Price (AUS) , KTM, 1:16:12 +0:55 Pablo Quintanilla (CHL) , Honda, 1:18:32 +3:15 Skyler Howes (USA) , Husqvarna, 1:19:02 +3:45

