KTM/Husqvarna’s 2023 Deals Have Landed

2023’s bike lineups are dropping their financing deals for the new year of scoot-worthy shenanigans – and both KTM and Husqvarna’s ranges are now live.

The Austrians’ ‘Power Deals’ – coupled with Huskie’s ‘Your Deals’ – will last until the 31st of March, with near-identical perks to be had for gear, financing options, new bike bargains, and more.

KTM’s Katoomers of choice for 2023’s Power Deals. Media sourced from KTM’s website.

For Team Orange, we’re told by VisorDown that the following bikes will tout Power Deals with “3.9% APR on Purchase Plan (PP) or 4.9% APR Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) when purchased through KTM Finance.”:

KTM’s Katoomers of choice for 2023’s Power Deals. Media sourced from KTM’s website.

If you’re more inclined to off-roading, expect a handy four-digit voucher for “parts, garments and accessories” in the following models (including Six Days special editions and the 300 EXC Erzbergrodeo edition):

ktm’s 2023 1290 Super Adventure R. Media sourced from KTM.

An additional perk lies in the lucky rider that leans in for a super-cc experience; expect a very nice three-year warranty on all members of KTM’s 1290 platform, when purchased new and through a financing option. That includes:

If you’re a first-time KTM buyer, tout an active military background or simply want to purchase a bike with limited to no credit history, be sure to head over to KTM’s website for additional info there.

Husqvarna’s choice for 2023’s Your Deals. Media sourced from Husqvarna’s website.

As stated above, we have a rate of 3.9% APR on a Purchase Plan (PP), or 4.9% APR Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) (buying a Huskie means you’re going through Santander Consumer Finance for payment options instead of KTM Finance); expect the deal to last until March 31st for the following models:

We’ve also been given a neat four-digit voucher for” technical accessories and apparel” when purchasing any one of Husqvarna’s enduro range (two-stroke TE & four-stroke FE types).

Special offers are out for first-time customers and active military members, so be sure to check out Huskie’s website for all the goodies.

Husqvarna’s choice for 2023’s Your Deals. Media sourced from Husqvarna’s website.

Are you thinking of getting yourself a KTM/Husqvarna?

Let us know in the comments below; be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for the best of the latest, and it continues to trickle down the pipeline, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.