Knox: The Urbane Pro Mk3 Armoured Shirt

Knox has just come out with this year’s iteration of an iconic favorite, the Urbane Pro Mk3 Armoured Shirt.

New for 2023 is the Level 2, Class AA CE Micro-Lock Compact armor, which contributes to happy elbows, shoulders, and backs “without adding weight or thickness” (via Knox).

The brand’s also been kind enough to add stretch reflective binding for low-visibility safety, adding to the gear’s additional perks of a complimentary phone pocket, visor wipe, 2-tone color options, and pockets strategically placed to optimize on the shirt’s breathability rating.

The Knox Urbane Pro Mk3 Armoured Shirt. Media sourced from Knox.

“With the launch of the Mk3, we push the bar even higher in terms of technical performance, design aesthetic, and functionality,” states Knox on their website.

“Designed to be worn on its own with No Jacket Required, the Urbane Pro Mk3 is the ultimate impact and abrasion resistant motorcycle armored shirt… Worn close to the body, the armor won’t move around, so it’s always where you need it when you need it.”

The Knox Urbane Pro Mk3 Armoured Shirt. Media sourced from Knox.

We love that this particular shirt comes in ladies’ sizing – so much so, in fact, that BikerKaz, one of our contributors, gave the Knox Urbane Pro MK2 Ladies Armoured Shirt a test run and review, with the gear locking 4.⅘ stars and an overall “Good Buy.”

Have you tried Knox gear before? What were your thoughts?