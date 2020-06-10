Kawasaki Teases the EV Endeavor

Kawasaki’s Electric Bike Project Continues

Kawasaki has teased the EV Endeavor project several times now, but this is the 10th time, according to Motorcycle News. The company put out a 20-second teaser video on its YouTube channel showing the bike in action and without all its body panels on it.

When it’s all wrapped up, it looks like a Ninja 300. Without the bodywork, the bike has a minimalist trellis chassis, electric motor, large battery, and digital instrument cluster.

Despite teasing the crap out of this bike, Kawasaki insists its a research project. I would imagine that’s true, but that it will someday (hopefully soon) put together an actual production motorcycle for the masses. It would be cool even if it’s a low-range machine.

“There’s no date that it would be available, it’s just to prove to people that [Kawasaki] are interested in alternative technologies and we can explore that,” European PR Manager, Martin Lambert, told MCN last year. “From a Kawasaki point of view, we make bridges, planes, and spaceships, so it would be wrong to assume that if we don’t make a petrol two-wheeler, we can only make an electric. We’re exploring types of power, vehicle layout, and vehicle usage in lots of other ways, too.”

The bike has a claimed power output of about 27 hp at its peak. Cruising around, it will put out about 13 hp. At one point a range of 100 km (about 62 miles) was promised, but that’s not very high, and we’d assume Kawasaki is trying to figure out how to increase that number.

Check out the video below. It’s short, but a good look at the bike. Kawasaki promises more updates. When they come, I’ll report on them.