Kawasaki Recalls All 2022 Ninja H2 SX SE Models

In other news, Kawasaki’s recalling 100% of their 2022 Ninja H2/H2 SX SE hypersport bikes over what could be the ideal squidding excuse.

“…but officer, I didn’t know how fast I was going…”

Riders could have literal proof of the above with this recall; apparently, the Ninja H2/H2 SX/H2 SE’s control programs have an error that could fail to display the machine’s speed properly, restarting the display mid-ride.

Lack of speed accountability means one less wall of defense between the risks of riding and the next hooning lunatic, so spread the word and help us raise awareness to all riders involved.

Kawasaki’s hyperbike tourer: The H2. Media sourced from Total Motorcycle.

“There is no known warning that may occur prior to this error showing up, according to available documentation of this recall,” supplies an article from RideApart.

“This error also means that the affected 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE bikes are no longer in compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) no. 123, ‘Motorcycle Controls and Displays’,”

The dash of Kawasaki’s hyperbike tourer: The H2. Media sourced from Asphalt & Rubber.

Any Ninja H2/H2 SX/H2 SE produced between October 19th of last year and February 16th of this year is affected, representing VINs ranging from JKBZXVR10NA000020 to JKBZXVR11NA000298.

That’s 200 units in total, representing 100% of Kawi’s 2022 H2’s; luckily, we haven’t yet heard of any injuries related to the software error, though notice of how this error was brought to light remains a mystery.

The 2022 Kawasaki H2 SX SE. Media sourced from Cycle World.

Owners, please get a hold of Kawi’s customer service at 1-866-802-9381, or call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Riders also have the option to go to www.nhtsa.gov, with NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall being 22V-913.

Stay tuned, stay safe, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.