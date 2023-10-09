Kawasaki H2R Ninja Drag Races A Modified Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda

The Wheels Youtube channel shared a video featuring a drag race battle between a Kawasaki H2R Ninja and a modified Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda.

The Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda is a classic muscle car and it boasts formidable power thanks to its potent 7.0-liter Hemi V8 which was officially rated at 425 horses at the time in stock form. However, the one we have here in this video claims to deliver 900 horsepower though it is probably capable of generating more power.

In contrast, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R is only rated with 200 horsepower. However, the weight disparity between the two vehicles is substantial, not just due to their obvious differences in body size.

Which one do you think is faster right off the line? Is it the lighter Ninja or the more powerful Hemi ‘Cuda? Watch the video to find out!