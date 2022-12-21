Just Landed: The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Streaming Schedule

There’s something magical about being present at a competition.

From the taut anticipation of the riders to the excitement of the run, enthusiasm catches on in the best of ways – and, when not in Rome, it’s even better to replay the juicy stuff at your leisure.

Enter 2023’s SuperMotocross World Championship streaming schedule.

2023’s SuperMotocross schedule has arrived! All media courtesy of SuperMotocross.

Dates, locations, and times include the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, totaling 31 events across the series (23 of which will be exclusively on Peacock).

Expect to see the to-do’s on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, or NBC Sports, from January to October of 2023 – and we have some familiar faces to dress the occasion.

“The 2023 SuperMotocross commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play announcers across all 31 events,” adds the relevant press release.

“15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will serve as analysts throughout the year while Blair, Will Christien, and former veteran racer Jason Thomas will provide on-track reports.”

Here are the official schedules:

Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.