AMA Supercross: Dave Prater is the New VP for Monster Energy Championship

A New VP for AMA Supercross!

Yesterday, Feld Entertainment, Inc. announced their new Vice President in a press release. Dave Prater, a pivotal contribution to the company, has shown his prowess in the Powersports sector – so much so, that he has been chosen to become the Vice President for AMA SuperCross, which was purchased by Feld Entertainment, Inc. back in 2008.

“Prater has contributed tremendously to the operation and expansion of the industry,” states the release in a report from CycleNews.

“In particular, he has demonstrated excellent leadership over the last two years, as Supercross was the first sport to complete its season through the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic.”

“Prater’s expertise and understanding of the sport, along with his strong relationships in the two-wheel motorcycle industry will assist Feld Entertainment in continuing to grow the sport.”

With this new inundation, Dave’s new role will be to grow the global brand, using his experience in revamping points structures, as well as his previous successes in the introduction of the Triple Crown race format, the expansion of the Dave Coombs, Sr. East/West Showdown events, Supercross Futures, the Monster Energy Cup, and the move to NBC Sports.

We wish the man all the best in this next turning point in his career. For more information, be sure to head over to Feld’s official website, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from CycleNews, MAM, and Feld Entertainment*