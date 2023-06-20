SuperMotocross World Championship’s Got the Biggest Prize Payout Ever

Did you know that you’re more likely to win the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship than the United States Mega Millions?

It’s a hard one to swallow, but it’s true – and this year’s SMX World Champ prize purse is so big, we’re betting it’ll get you that much closer to kissing our country’s best piles o’ dirt.

The SMX WC’s recent press release tells us this year has a mind-boggling $10 million USD up for grabs this year – the most ever offered by the event, period.

Here’s how the prize funds will be allocated:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship

$4.5 million

Monster Energy SMX World Championship Finals

$5.5 million

Of the two listed above, we have further deets for the prize breakdown in the SMX World Championship Finals’ 450cc and 250cc classes, with 1st – 22nd position earning the following:

A view of the antics surrounding our good Supermotocross and Pro Motocross efforts. Media sourced from the Supermotocross World Championships.

SMX World Championship, 450cc Class Prize Amounts

1st Place: $1,000,000 USD

2nd Place: $500,000 USD

3rd Place: $250,000 USD

4th Place: $200,000 USD

5th Place: $150,000 USD

6th Place: $135,000 USD

7th Place: $120,000 USD

8th Place: $100,000 USD

9th Place: $90,000 USD

10th Place: $75,000 USD

11th Place: $50,000 USD

12th Place: $35,000 USD

13th Place: $34,000 USD

14th Place: $33,000 USD

15th Place: $32,000 USD

16th Place: $31,000 USD

17th Place: $30,000 USD

18th Place: $29,000 USD

19th Place: $28,000 USD

20th Place: $27,000 USD

21st Place: $26,000 USD

22nd Place: $25,000 USD

SMX World Championship, 250cc Class Prize Amounts

1st Place: $500,000 USD

2nd Place: $250,000 USD

3rd Place: $150,000 USD

4th Place: $100,000 USD

5th Place: $50,000 USD

6th Place: $25,000 USD

7th Place: $18,000 USD

8th Place: $17,000 USD

9th Place: $16,000 USD

10th Place: $15,000 USD

11th Place: $14,000 USD

12th Place: $13,000 USD

13th Place: $12,000 USD

14th Place: $11,000 USD

15th Place: $10,000 USD

16th Place: $9,000 USD

17th Place: $8,000 USD

18th Place: $7,000 USD

19th Place: $6,000 USD

20th Place: $5,000 USD

21st Place: $3,000 USD

22nd Place: $2,000 USD

As for how the playoffs will get underway, we have the explanation from the press release:

“SMX Playoff 1 will award single points for the top 21 positions (25-1), while Playoff 2 will pay out double points (50-2). The SMX World Championship Final will then pay triple points (75-3), setting the stage for a wide-open, three-race showdown guaranteed to provide championship drama all the way to the end.”

Eager to get your hands on tickets? Be sure to hit up Supermotocross’s dedicated platform, and see you there.