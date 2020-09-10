Jared Mees Goes 1-2 at Springfield Mile Doubleheader for Indian

Regaining First Place for the Company

There were two racers on motorcycles from Indian at the Springfield Mile doubleheader, a part of the 2020 American Flat Track racing. Privateer Sammy Halbert secured his first win on an FTR750 race bike, of which the FTR 1200 is the closest street bike Indian sells. Then there was Wrecking Crew Rider Jared Mees, who captured his third win of the season and continued his podium streak.

In the first race, Halbert was able to come away with the win and Mees got second. Mees and Halber battled things out early on in the race, but then Halbert managed to pull away, winning almost two seconds ahead of Mees.

“It was so great to see Sammy come out to the legendary Springfield Mile and get his first win on the FTR750,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology and Service for Indian Motorcycle. “He’s been a fierce competitor for several years, so to see him having success with Coolbeth and the FTR750 is truly special.”

The second race was a close one, but Mees managed to hold on to first place and come away with the win by a mere .043 seconds. That is a super close margin. This win puts Mees at the top of the leaderboard, and it continues his perfect podium streak that includes three wins, two second-place finishes, and a third. It will be interesting to see if Mees can keep the momentum going for the rest of the season.