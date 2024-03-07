Janus Motorcycles Reveals Gryffon 450 Scrambler

Janus Motorcycles reveals new Gryffon 450, a retro-type scrambler

Reservations received before March 24th (30 days) will be a part of the First Edition batch, expected by Q3 of this year (2024)

Reservation fee sits high at $2,995 USD, with the Gryffon 450’s base model starting at an MSRP of $13,495 USD.

Janus has a new bike that’s raring to leave the production belt, and it’s a scrambler-type off-roader.

If you’re into vintage motorcycles from the early 1900s, you might want to take a look at what Janus Motorcycles has been cooking up for our 2024 model year.

A view of Janus Motorcycles’ new Gryffon 450. Media provided by Janus Motorcycles.

A bit about Janus Motorcycles

If you didn’t already know, Janus is based out of the United States – Indiana, actually – with the majority of their bikes built locally, from scratch.

Here’s a list Janus has provided on some of what’s made in-house (or “within 20 miles of our HQ”):

Oil lines

Chassis

Tanks

Handlebars

front forks

front and rear swingarms

Exhaust

Fenders

CNC-machined componentry

Powder coat projects

Pinstripe paint projects

By contrast, the Janus engine is an exception to this list, with the air-cooled heart’s genetics tying Janus to both SWM and Honda (Janus has given us a brilliant two-part read on their engine here and here if you’re interested in perusing).

So far, we know that Janus is looking to build more of their bikes locally, with the Janus website imparting thus:

We go to great lengths to make as many pieces of our motorcycles as close to home as possible. Thanks to our network of in-house and local craftspeople, the majority of the [motorcycles are] made within 20 miles of our HQ in Goshen, IN… We’re actively working to bring more components in-house and are convinced that there are few places other than Elkhart County that would allow Janus Motorcycles to operate as it does.” – Janus Motorcycles (website)

A view of Janus Motorcycles’ new Gryffon 450. Media provided by Janus Motorcycles.

Janus Motorcycles’ new Gryffon 450

According to the recent press release issued by Janus Motorcycles (via EIN Newswires), Janus’ newer, bigger Gryffon remains a lightweight adventure sweetheart, touting a 330lb weight rating while carrying the same 450 heart as the company’s classic Halcyon 450, capable of around ~30hp…a great deal, since that means the Gryffon’s about 30lbs lighter than the Halcyon.

A 21’’ front and 17’’ rear pair of wheels complement the addition of a higher-mounted pipe, high exhaust, and other adventure-minded parts like a longer suspension travel, a lower seat height, Brembo brakes, bag options, and a bigger fuel tank.

If you prefer the above with a slew of accessories, Janus thought ahead with that, too, proffering nifty bits and bobs that include the following list:

motocross foot-pegs

headlight cage

pannier racks

highway bars

skid plate

tire selections

pillion seat

A view of Janus Motorcycles’ new Gryffon 450. Media provided by Janus Motorcycles.

… there’s also a Gryffon 450 “First Edition”

If you’re keen enough to make a reservation for a Gryffon 450 within 30 days of the bike’s availability and get that request in by March 24th, your bike will be part of a “First Edition” batch that will include the following perks:

Serial-numbered plates

Limited edition race plates

Unique engraved components

Commemorative packages

More details on that as we get closer to roll-out dates.

What do you think of Janus’s Gryffon 450?