It’s All Green: Award-Winning ‘Biophalt’ Uses Vegetables to Pave Roads

Amidst the constant struggle toward a better future, we tend to see a lot of odd stuff fly by the proverbial window.
We’ve read about France’s eco-friendly race track, which is slotted to carry a massive on-site solar park and debut in the next four years.
We’ve also covered Italy’s current testing phase for a charging highway, designed to work with a mounted battery to the machine of choice for the ultimate juice-on-the-go equation.
You know what we haven’t heard of yet?
Asphalt made from vegetables.
You heard right – the product has been christened ‘Biophalt,’ and according to RideApart, French company Eiffage Route makes use of a vegetable-based binder that replaces the sticky stuff typically harvested from crude oil to create the asphalt we know today.
*Sidenote: Asphalt uses the heaviest part of crude oil – whatever’s left after the light fractions are distilled off for gasoline and other such products (via VAasphalt). If this information is correct, this also means that cutting back gasoline-powered machines in France will eventually result in less crude oil for asphalt – theoretically, in any event.*
“In terms of traffic volume, climatic resilience, traction, and durability, Biophalt has similar attributes to conventional asphalt,” comment the report.
“It is also applied at mild temperatures and has a reduced production temperature requirement, both of which provide energy savings.”
“With all of this, Biophalt claims to have a carbon-neutral footprint.”
The technology comes as a slight disadvantage, given that we don’t know much about the ease of production, and that this material will likely cost 5-10% more than the traditional stuff – but the percentages are a far cry from the fiscal disparity between fossil-fuelled motorcycles and gasoline machines.
With one mile paved in Biophalt and a further 3,836 potentially available for paving (following successful testing), we look forward to seeing the results of this particular experiment.
What do you think?
Drop a comment down below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.