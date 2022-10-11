Italy’s Bike Sales Dip for End of Q3

The inflation being enjoyed by the bike industry proper during unprecedented times has become decidedly more….precedented.

And that includes Italy’s motorcycle sales figures as we cool off from Q3 into Q4 of 2022.

MissBiker enjoying a scoot around some of Italy’s points of interest. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

According to a report from RideApart, February, April, and June all showed off dips in the market, with a spike in August and a steeper plummet in September.

While we may be currently chatting slump percentages, there’s a bit of clarification needed, as the overall figures don’t adequately represent what’s actually going on.

Motorcycle sales purportedly were UP (+5.3%), but scooter sales were DOWN even more (-11.3%), rendering a -3.6% average for the end of Q3.

Electric machines didn’t fare much better; a fall of -8.4% had the industry showing off a slow-down by -2.5% – though EVs still hold the title with their +59% uptick.

A few motorcyclists enjoying a scoot around some of Italy’s points of interest. Media sourced from MS&L.

Here’s how our beloved bikes did by category for the liter-plus board:

Small-capacity (250-500cc): +11.8%

Middleweight (500-750cc): +15.9%

Used motorcycles: -12.4% (as of August), with -6.8% registered for 2022

The 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Manuel Lettenbichler! Media sourced from KTM’s relevant press release.

As for popularity by genre…

Naked bikes: More (+)

Enduros: More (+)

Tourers: More (+)

Sportbikes: Less (-)

Supermotos: Less (-)

Trials bikes: Less (-)

A motorcyclist enjoying a scoot around some of Italy’s points of interest. Media sourced from MS&L.

What do you think?

Comment down below, subscribe to our newsletter for hte best of the latest, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.