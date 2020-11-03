Italy Gets Some Special Edition Royal Enfield 650s

The Fight Begins Over Only 50 Units

For our Royal Enfield loving readers living in Italy, I present you with some fantastic special edition colorways for the RE 650s exclusively available to Italian buyers.

Due to Valentino Motor Company being the sole-proprietor for Royal Enfield motorcycles being imported into Italy, the two companies have partnered up to deliver some fresh and new paint options for the 650; an ode to their strong business relationship.

The Valentino Motor edition 650s are going to be produced in extremely limited colorways, with only 50 units being put together in total. The lineup consists of six Interceptor and four Continental liveries for a total of ten total color options across both bikes. That may seem like a lot of options, but your optimism will soon vanish when you find out they will only be producing 5 units in each colorway.

If you are interested in owning a one-of-five special edition 650, the color options are as follows.

Continental GT color options:

Matte Black

Matte Grey and Black

British Racing Green and Black

Matte Red and Black

Interceptor 650 color options:

Matte Black

Matte Bronze and Black

Matte Green and Black

Matte Grey and Black

Grey and Black

Matte Military Grey and Black

With only five of each color being produced, your bike will come with a serial equipped to the bike (identifying which number /5 you own) and a Valentino Motor sticker adorned to the tank. Everything else about the bike will remain the same as the standard models.

If you’re located in Italy and interested in picking up one of these rare motorcycles, pricing for the Interceptor 650 will be €8,450 ($9,900 USD) and the Continental GT will run you €8,750 ($10,265 USD).