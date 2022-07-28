Industry Insider: Vehicle Satisfaction Drops For the First Time In 8 Years

Today, we bring the recent results of a massive, highly influential 27-year study showing how incredibly happy our four-wheeled counterparts are with their machines of choice.

Spoiler alert; they’re not – and for the first time since 2014, satisfaction has gone down for new cars on the market.

A car owner filling up his car at the gas pump. Media sourced from the LA Times.

Our economy hasn’t necessarily been the smoothest ride as of late; with the past few years showing us that what goes up CAN come down, cagers and riders alike are keeping a weather eye on the pump meter and counting the extra coins chucked across the counter.

You can imagine, then, that the biggest brands in our moto-industry want more than ever to cater to client satisfaction and be the best in the business; well, one of the best ways for a brand to do that is by using ongoing studies like the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. APEAL to tell them how the client feels about their car.

A woman driving a car with a man in the back seat. Media sourced from Car and Driver.

“The APEAL Study asks owners about such things as the sense of comfort they feel when climbing into the driver’s seat or the exhilaration they get when they step on the accelerator,” states JD Power.

“From this consumer feedback, the company determines the top-performing makes and models industry-wide.”

A lineup of cars. Media sourced from Kelly Blue Book.

This year, APPEAL logged that there was a noticeable decrease in fuel economy/range satisfaction among owners of gas-powered vehicles.’

Keep in mind, these ain’t your uncle’s retro gas-guzzling lorries of choice; only the newest, most efficient machines are used for the study.

So what does this mean?

A motorcyclist lane filtering. Media sourced from the LA Times.

It confirms what we’ve been tracking all along; that gas is now playing a bigger part in the auto dealership lot than ever before, feeding the world’s increased interest in the motorbike market (and electric powertrains).

Curious how APPEAL ranks BEVs (battery Electric Vehicles) and hybrids on that same scale?

A line of electric cars charging at a station. Media sourced from the Anchorage Daily News.

As expected, electrics and hybrids have not been negatively affected by the gas price hike, though David Amodeo, director of global automotive at J.D. Power, mentions that there ARE ‘issues related to battery range and charging times.’

With the future ever adapting, we look forward to seeing the results of the APPEAL study in future years.

With the future ever adapting, we look forward to seeing the results of the APPEAL study in future years.