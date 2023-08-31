Industry Insider: UK’s Plans for Zero-Emissions Zone have been Scrapped

It’s Thursday, Parliament’s desire to cut 78% of Europe’s emissions by 2035 remains a contested bother, and the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is still in effect and expanding.

At least London’s mayor scrapped the plans for that Zero-Emissions Zone.

A view of the branding for the UK’s ULEZ. Media sourced from Visordown.

Coverage from Visordown states that the plans would have come with a pay-per-mile transport system, hiking up the cost of a fossil fuel trundle through London’s center considerably.

While the London Mayor’s office has officially confirmed the withdrawal of the plans for the zero emission zone, we’re still told there’s a chance that “individual London boroughs could implement their own zero emission schemes with support from the Transport for London (TfL)” (Visordown).

Currently, a scoot through the ULEZ will set you back at a daily rate of £12.50 (roughly $17 USD), regardless of the emissions compliance of your ride; if you openly break the ULEZ rules and scoot through with a complete gas-guzzler, you’re slapped with a £180/$232 USD penalty, which is then kindly reduced to £90/$117 USD if paid within 14 days (TFL.gov).

What do you think of the ULEZ expansion in London and the scrapping of the Zero-Emissions Zone plan?

