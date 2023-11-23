Industry Insider: EU Makes Allowance for “CO2-Neutral Fuels” in “Fit for 55” Plan

Not to be too dramatic, but Europe IS planning on cutting 55% of emissions by 2030, so we had to catch this recent bit of news from Parliament’s recent plenary session and posit a few queries to the moto hive mind proper.

What future do ICE motorcycles have in Europe, and could this new amendment be the fine print needed to protect our beloved fossil-fuel two-wheelers?

According to coverage from Motorcycle Sports, Europe’s “Fit for 55” plan now includes a revision that establishes the term “CO2-Neutral Fuels.”In other words, Europe has just recognized the importance of bio fuels as a great alternative to electric energy.

Big news indeed, albeit a tad sotto voce.

A view of an Energica dash. Media provided by Energica.

A closer look shows that the amendment was approved as part of a legislative dossier drawn up by the European Parliament’s plenary session and makes room for bio-fuels “promoted by Italy into the EU’s complex legislative mechanisms” for the heavy transport sector.

It is our hope at wBW that CO2-neutral fuels in “Fit for 55” will eventually carry over from heavy transport vehicles to our own part in all of this; should hopes become a reality, MP Massimiliano Salini agrees that the future of ICE bikes would be better protected.

The all-electric OX ONE motorcycle. Media sourced by the PACK.

Given how another amendment (the one do with “carbon-neutral fuels in future regulations”) was rejected, we’re grateful that Parliament has, at the very least, admitted recognition of the importance of bio-fuels in the transition to an emission-free EU.

What are we to take away from all of this?

Why, that Europe’s Fit for 55 plan still has several growth spurts before reaching full maturity, and we are not to count our proverbial eggs before they’re hatched.

What do you think of the EU’s “Fit for 55” amendment?