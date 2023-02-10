Industry Insider: Claudio Domenicali Begins Third Term as Motor Valley Association’s President

As if it weren’t enough that Claudio Domenicali is the proud CEO of MotoGP’s 2022 champion team and a powerful lineup of brilliantly built bikes, the man is also apparently the President of the Motor Valley Development Association – and he’s just had his position renewed for a third term.

The reappointment was purportedly confirmed today at a Motor Valley Development shareholders’ meeting, a gathering committed to their industrial region’s “​​16,500 companies and over 90,000 employees, with 16 billion in annual turnover and exports of 7 billion.”

… and now I’ve a better idea why Ducati’s genetics have been crushing the competition in recent years.

“In recent years, I have carried out the task of President of the Motor Valley Development association with pride and responsibility because I believe that enhancing the uniqueness of this territory is a duty for those who, like us, are part of it.”

“The industrial, tourist and cultural region of the Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley deserves to be supported and promoted in all its components, continuing to give value to the prestigious universities, historical and artistic culture, and unrivaled motoring and technological expertise.”

On top of the region’s business-related acumen, we’re also told the association deals in a stunning “13 specialized museums (including the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, the Automobili Lamborghini Museum, the Ferruccio Lamborghini Museum, the Ducati Museum in Borgo Panigale and the Horacio Pagani Museum), 18 private collections and 4 racetracks for racing competition.”

With Team Red’s contributions to the Powersports Industry at top-tier levels, we can only wait to see how this connection continues to benefit the Bologna-based bike builder.

*Media sourced from Ducati’s press release*