Indian’s Insane Challenger RR

When Tyler O’Hara locked down the crown in 2022’s King of the Baggers (KOTB), you knew Indian Motorcycles was going to make a holy fuss about it; luckily for us, that fuss involves punting out the very first purpose-built bagger available to the public, ever.

You heard right; Indian’s all-new Challenger RR is a mad bagger beast that’s been wrenched by the same S&S® hand that tuned Tyler’s 2022 race-spec medal machine – and, if you pay the right price, you can have it in your garage.

The embargo lifted at 1pm today, so now we get to finally show you what the hush-hush hype was all about.

A view of Indian’s all-new Challenger RR – a limited race-spec bagger created in celebration of Indian’s win in 2022’s KOTB. Media sourced from Indian’s press release.

According to the imparted release, only 29 of these hand-crafted bikes will be made, generating an ultra-exclusive $92,229 USD price tag to complement a truly insane list of componentry perks.

(The docket takes up half my freaking page at a minimized font, so I’ll just leave it below.)

Specs for Indian Challenger Race Replica (RR):

S&S® 2-1 race exhaust

17″ race rims

Dunlop® race tires

S&S® billet adjustable triple clamps

Ohlins® FGR250 forks

TTX Ohlins® rear shock

S&S® chain drive conversion

Carbon Fiber saddle bags

Fiberglass rear fender

Saddlemen raised race seat

S&S® adjustable fairing mount

Aero headlight insert

Aero windshield

S&S® belly pan

S&S® rear set foot controls

S&S® camshafts

112 CID big bore cylinder/piston kit

S&S® air intake system with 78mm throttle body

CNC-ported cylinder heads

S&S® Billet adjustable rocker arms

Hayes® rear caliper, EBC rear rotor, SBS pads

Brembo® M4 front calipers, 330mm rotors, SBS pads

S&S® automatic chain tensioner

Maxx full adjustable ECM

AIM DL2 data logger/dash

Quickshifter kit

S&S® billet clutch cover

S&S® adjustable handlebars

S&S® race modified swingarm

“This bike is the real deal, much like when we released the venerable FTR750, the Challenger RR is a true race bike and is not street legal… put in the right hands, it will reach the podium in MotoAmerica’s Mission® King of the Baggers race series,” says Gary Gray, the VP of Racing, Technology, and Service for Indian Motorcycles.

“… in just three short years, King of the Baggers has emerged as the hottest thing in motorcycle racing as these bikes have rapidly evolved in their sophistication, and we thought it would be awesome to give people the opportunity to own the bike that holds the crown.”

With Indian’s impressive racing lineage continuing into the future, we can only grin, shake our head in respect and look forward to a review of one of these beauties.

Do you like the look of Indian’s all-new Challenger RR?