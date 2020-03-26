Indian Shuts Down Facilities

Following Harley’s Example

Just like other motorcycle manufacturers around the world, American ones are now shutting down. Harley-Davidson shut down about a week ago and now Indian has followed suit. According to RideApart, Polaris, the company that owns Indian Motorcycle, confirmed it will temporarily shut down two oversea facilities and five U.S.-based facilities. This includes the Spirit Lake Indian Motorcycle plant.

Hundreds of workers have been impacted by this and the ripple effect will affect thousands, including the workers’ families. The shut down is supposed to last one week, but there is always the chance that this could get extended if the outbreak worsens.

The company will continue to ship any completed vehicles to dealers and continue to produce vehicles that were deemed essential. Polaris makes some stuff for the U.S. military, so it will certainly ship those vehicles, and I would assume it would start making those again as soon as possible.