Indian Motorcycle and S&S Will Compete in King of the Baggers

Big Bikes on the Track

Indian Motorcycle and S&S will join a bunch of Harley-Davidson bagger motorcycles on the racetrack on October 23-25 in beautiful Monterey, California, for the King of the Baggers put on by MotoAmerica. The race will see some big bagger motorcycles a bit out of their element on the racetrack, but it should make for a wild and fun time. It’s cool to see there will be more than just Harley-Davidsons out there. Good on Indian.

“When the Indian Challenger was released last October, it set a new standard for performance-oriented, stock baggers and offers the ideal platform, from which to base our race modifications,” said Paul Langely of S&S. “That said, we’re leaving no stone unturned when evaluating the modifications needed to be successful at Laguna Seca.”

Tyler O’Hara will pilot the Indian Challenger around the racetrack. O’Hara has a good racing pedigree and has won titles in supersport, supermoto, motocross, and flat track racing. “I’m thrilled to not only be racing in the King of the Baggers event but to be piloting the only Indian Challenger in the field. It’s an incredible opportunity for me, and I expect it will be a ton of fun,” said O’Hara.

The King of the Baggers event will be a part of MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest. This event will be one of the races held. There will also be MotoAmerica Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, and Heritage Cup racing. Click here to learn more.