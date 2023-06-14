In Loving Memory: Treat Williams Passes in Motorcycle Accident

As of two days ago, the motorcycle industry has lost a brilliant screen star and fellow rider to the vestiges of time.

Treat Williams was known for his memorable roles in many iconic hit flicks, including the following:

Everwood

Hair

Once Upon a Time in America

Tales from the Crypt

Batman: The Animated Series

Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead

Deep Rising

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

According to coverage from RideApart, the 71-year-old actor, pilot, and biker was enjoying a scoot on his 1986 Honda VT700C Shadow on June 12th (shortly before 5 pm) when an SUV turned left into his line of travel in an attempt to reach a parking lot.

Having sustained serious injuries, the Vermont-based actor was airlifted to New York’s Albany Medical Center. Upon reaching the hospital, however, Williams was pronounced dead, leaving behind an impressive legacy and a loving throng of friends, family, and loved ones.

Treat Williams, iconic actor, pilot and motorcyclist, who lost his life in a tragic accident two days ago. Media sourced from RideApart.

Treat Williams is survived by family members Pam Van Sant (Treat’s wife), as well as his kids, Gill and Ellie. We fondly recall Williams’ love for aeronautics, with his love for planes starting with his football coach’s lessons in a Piper Super Cub and continuing through his private licensure at 21, where Williams continued to log multiple hundreds of hours in the air – both in planes and helicopters.

“In 2019, federal airport security staff and air traffic controllers at that airport were performing their duties without pay during a government shutdown; Williams wanted to thank those staff for their work, so he had a slew of Vermont-made breakfast supplies shipped in and made everyone breakfast, according to the Albany Times-Union,” recounts coverage from Janaki Jitchotvisut on RideApart.

The very deepest of condolences from the team here at wBW, and wishing Williams’ family comfort and closure during this time.