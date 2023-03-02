Husqvarna Releases Up-Spec’d Norden 901 Expedition

Back in January, we found evidence that Husqvarna was working on an uprated version of their hit adventurer, the Norden 901; today, that beastie has been rolled out to benefit our good industry of versatile tourers – and she’s touting a rather nice $15,799 USD price tag.

Let’s dig into the particulars, shall we?

The Norden 901 Expedition is a more all-inclusive Norden 901, with accessories as standard for the ‘premium’ factor and suspension to die for. The same 889cc heart runs 105hp and 100Nm of pull with the original WP APEX unit upgraded to the same system found in the KTM 890 Adventure R. The end result is a fully adjustable WP XPLOR unit with 20mm of extra travel and “the opportunity to fine-tune the compression, rebound, and preload settings to create a personalized set-up.”

Eager to try your setup out in the wild but not sure which setting to choose?

Here’s solid evidence that a random herding of camels will prove a content bottom while generating an aesthetic almost as untouchable as the luscious locks of your newfound dromedary pals.

Hut hut.

Naturally, uprated floating duties lead to an increased wheelbase, a 21mm higher seat, and a ground clearance increase of 18mm – all of which benefit the machine’s purported ~20lb weight increase from 449.7lb to 472.8lb (sans fuel).

For hardware, the Norden 901 Expedition carries a switchable ABS with Offroad mode and another three (Street, Rain, and Explorer) to complement the bike’s Easy Shift function, Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) and cornering-sensitive traction control to “allow for nine levels of adjustable rear wheel slip (in Explorer mode).”

Part of the perk with the Norden’s Expedition is that benefits like adjustable heated grips, a Touring Windshield, and a pre-fitted 36L Side Bag Set come as standard; these are typically a part of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories and only available for an extra bit of green, so it’s nice to see Husqvarna toss all that on with the new center stand, engine guard, and Connectivity Unit to boot.

Speak of the devil, downloading Huskie’s app will give riders connectivity via Bluetooth, with everything from downloadable maps, Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, Call-In, Call-Out, and the ability to view real-time traffic information available mid-scoot.

Of course, where would Huskie’s new addition be without a Functional Apparel Collection to make her look good? Expect to see some seriously matchy-matchy Huskers out on the 2023 roads (and sporting some serious tunes, too, with the volume controls right on the handlebars).

Do you like the Norden 901 Expedition? Take a gander at the technical specifications below, and be sure to leave us your thoughts.

2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition Specs