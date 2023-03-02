Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle NewsHusqvarna Motorcycles
··4 min read

Husqvarna Releases Up-Spec’d Norden 901 Expedition

Norden's all-new 2023 Norden 901 Expedition model. Media sourced from Husqvarna.
Norden's all-new 2023 Norden 901 Expedition model. Media sourced from Husqvarna.

Back in January, we found evidence that Husqvarna was working on an uprated version of their hit adventurer, the Norden 901; today, that beastie has been rolled out to benefit our good industry of versatile tourers – and she’s touting a rather nice $15,799 USD price tag.

Let’s dig into the particulars, shall we?

The Norden 901 Expedition is a more all-inclusive Norden 901, with accessories as standard for the ‘premium’ factor and suspension to die for. The same 889cc heart runs 105hp and 100Nm of pull with the original WP APEX unit upgraded to the same system found in the KTM 890 Adventure R. The end result is a fully adjustable WP XPLOR unit with 20mm of extra travel and “the opportunity to fine-tune the compression, rebound, and preload settings to create a personalized set-up.”

Eager to try your setup out in the wild but not sure which setting to choose?

Here’s solid evidence that a random herding of camels will prove a content bottom while generating an aesthetic almost as untouchable as the luscious locks of your newfound dromedary pals.

Hut hut.

Norden's all-new 2023 Norden 901 Expedition model. Media sourced from Husqvarna.
Norden’s all-new 2023 Norden 901 Expedition model. Media sourced from Husqvarna.

Naturally, uprated floating duties lead to an increased wheelbase, a 21mm higher seat, and a ground clearance increase of 18mm – all of which benefit the machine’s purported ~20lb weight increase from 449.7lb to 472.8lb (sans fuel).

For hardware, the Norden 901 Expedition carries a switchable ABS with Offroad mode and another three (Street, Rain, and Explorer) to complement the bike’s Easy Shift function, Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) and cornering-sensitive traction control to “allow for nine levels of adjustable rear wheel slip (in Explorer mode).”

Norden’s all-new 2023 Norden 901 Expedition model. Media sourced from Husqvarna.

Part of the perk with the Norden’s Expedition is that benefits like adjustable heated grips, a Touring Windshield, and a pre-fitted 36L Side Bag Set come as standard; these are typically a part of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories and only available for an extra bit of green, so it’s nice to see Husqvarna toss all that on with the new center stand, engine guard, and Connectivity Unit to boot. 

See also

Norden's all-new 2023 Norden 901 Expedition model. Media sourced from Husqvarna.

Speak of the devil, downloading Huskie’s app will give riders connectivity via Bluetooth, with everything from downloadable maps, Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, Call-In, Call-Out, and the ability to view real-time traffic information available mid-scoot.

Of course, where would Huskie’s new addition be without a Functional Apparel Collection to make her look good? Expect to see some seriously matchy-matchy Huskers out on the 2023 roads (and sporting some serious tunes, too, with the volume controls right on the handlebars).

Norden's all-new 2023 Norden 901 Expedition model. Media sourced from Husqvarna.
Norden’s all-new 2023 Norden 901 Expedition model. Media sourced from Husqvarna.

Do you like the Norden 901 Expedition? Take a gander at the technical specifications below, and be sure to leave us your thoughts.

2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition Specs

Norden 901 Norden 901 Expedition
Engine type 2 cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC parallel twin 2 cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC parallel twin
Displacement 889 cc 889 cc
Bore/stroke 90.7/68.8 mm 90.7/68.8 mm
Compression ratio 13.5:1 13.5:1
Starter/battery Electric starter/12V 10Ah Electric starter/12V 10Ah
Transmission 6 gears 6 gears
Fuel system DKK Dellorto (Throttle body 46 mm) DKK Dellorto (Throttle body 46 mm)
Control 4 valves per cylinder / DOHC 4 valves per cylinder / DOHC
Lubrication Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
Engine oil Motorex, Power Synth SAE 10W-50 Motorex, Power Synth SAE 10W-50
Primary drive 39:75 39:75
Final drive 16:45 16:45
Cooling Liquid-cooled with water/oil heat exchanger Liquid-cooled with water/oil heat exchanger
Clutch Cable-operated PASC Slipper clutch Cable-operated PASC Slipper clutch
Engine management/ignition Bosch EMS with RBW Bosch EMS with RBW
Traction control MTC (lean angle sensitive, 3-Mode, disengageable, Explorer mode opt.) MTC (lean angle sensitive, 3-Mode, disengageable, Explorer mode standard)
Frame Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated
Subframe Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel trellis, powder coated Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel trellis, powder coated
Handlebar  Aluminum, tapered, Ø 28/22 mm  Aluminum, tapered, Ø 28/22 mm
Front Suspension WP APEX-USD Ø 43 mm WP XPLOR-USD Ø 48 mm
Adjustability Compression, Rebound Compression, Rebound, Preload
Rear Suspension WP APEX-Monoshock WP XPLOR-Monoshock
Adjustability Rebound, Preload Compression high/low speed
Rebound, Preload
Suspension travel front/rear 220 mm / 215 mm 240 mm / 240 mm
Front brake 2 x 4-piston caliper, radially mounted, brake disc Ø 320 mm 2 x 4-piston caliper, radially mounted, brake disc Ø 320 mm
Rear brake 2-piston floating caliper, brake disc Ø 260 mm 2-piston floating caliper, brake disc Ø 260 mm
ABS Bosch 9.1 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and Offroad mode, disengageable) Bosch 9.1 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and Offroad mode, disengageable)
Wheels front/rear Tubeless Aluminum spoked wheels 2.50 x 21”; 4.50 x 18” Tubeless Aluminum spoked wheels 2.50 x 21”; 4.50 x 18”
Tires front/rear Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 90/90 R 21; 150/70 R 18 Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 90/90 R 21; 150/70 R 18
Chain X-Ring 520 X-Ring 520
Silencer Stainless steel primary and secondary silencer Stainless steel primary and secondary silencer
Steering head angle 25.8° 25.8°
Triple clamp offset 30 mm 30 mm
Trail 106.9 mm 106.9 mm
Wheelbase 1,513 mm ± 15 mm / 59.5 in ± 0.6 in 1,529 mm ± 15 mm / 60.1 in ± 0.6 in
Ground clearance 252 mm / 9.9 in 270 mm / 10.6 in
Seat height 854 / 874 mm; 33.6 / 34.4 in 875 / 895 mm; 34.4 / 35.2 in
Tank capacity (approx.) 19.0 liters / 5.0 gallons 19.0 liters / 5.0 gallons
Dry Weight 201 kg / 443.1 lb 211.5 kg / 466.2 lb
Weight (without fuel, approx)  204 kg / 449.7 lb 214.5 kg / 472.8 lb
ABS Modes Street (cornering sensitive) / Offroad Street (cornering sensitive) / Offroad
Ride Modes Street, Rain, Offroad, Explorer optional Street, Rain, Offroad, Explorer standard
Engine Management Systems MTC, MSR, Easy Shift MTC, MSR, Easy Shift
Cruise Control Original Equipment Original Equipment
Heated grips & seats Technical Accessories Rider seat and grips are heated
Connectivity (TA*) Turn-by-Turn+ Navigation*, Call-In*, Call-Out*, Music Selection* Connectivity Unit, Turn-by-Turn+ Navigation, Call-In, Call-Out, Music Selection
Technical Accessories available Connectivity Unit, TPMS, heated grips & seats TPMS
*Media sourced from Husqvarna’s recent press release*