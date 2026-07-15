How the Harley-Davidson Knucklehead Defined the American V-Twin Sound

In 1936, Harley-Davidson bet its future on an engine nobody had asked for. The country was still climbing out of the worst motorcycle sales slump in American history, and the company’s big twins were still running on decades-old flathead technology. Into that uncertain moment, Harley introduced the 61 OHV, complete with a new frame, a new fork and an entirely new overhead-valve V-twin. Nobody called it the Knucklehead yet. That name was still a decade away. What riders got, whether they realized it or not, was the engine that would define what a Harley-Davidson sounds like to this day.

Why Harley Needed a New Engine

By 1933, the US motorcycle market had fallen to its lowest point on record, and it stayed there for years. Harley-Davidson and its longtime rival Indian were fighting over a shrinking pool of buyers, and neither company had much room for a costly misstep. Harley’s big twins ran on flathead engines, a side-valve design with total-loss oiling that let oil burn off or drip onto the road instead of recirculating through the engine.

It worked, more or less, but it was starting to look outdated next to the overhead-valve singles Harley had already been racing for years. Indian wasn’t standing still either. So something had to change, and it had to change during the worst economic stretch in the company’s history.

Designing the 61 OHV

Chief engineer William S. Harley, one of the company’s four co-founders, led the project. He worked alongside engineer Hank Syverson, and together they didn’t settle for a simple engine swap. The frame was new. The fork was new. Even the styling changed, right down to the art deco tank badges that gave the bike its distinctive Depression-era glamour. The real breakthrough sat inside the engine cases.

Harley’s new 61 cubic inch (989cc) V-twin used a pressurized, recirculating dry-sump oil system, the company’s first engine to actually pump oil back through itself rather than losing it along the way. Riders could buy it as the 61 E, a 37 horsepower (28 kW) base model, or the higher-compression 61 EL, marketed as the Special Sport Solo and rated at 40 horsepower (30 kW). A sidecar-ready ES rounded out the lineup.

A Nickname That Arrived a Decade Late

None of those riders called it a Knucklehead. In 1936, it was simply the 61 OHV, or the 61 Overhead if you were being formal about it. The nickname everyone associates with this engine today didn’t exist yet. It took World War II, and Harley’s next engine, to create it. Once the Panhead arrived in 1948 with its smooth, enclosed rocker covers, riders finally had something to compare the old engine against. Looking back at those exposed rocker boxes on the 61 OHV, with their polished nuts resembling the knuckles of a clenched fist, the name just made sense. By then, Harley had already stopped building the engine that earned it.

Teething Problems

That first year wasn’t smooth. Early 61 OHVs suffered from valve spring breakage, poor lubrication reaching the rocker arms and oil that found its way out of the exposed top end more often than Harley would have liked. Dealers ended up sending repair kits to fix more than 1,000 affected bikes already on the road, a costly first impression for a brand-new engine. Harley kept refining it. Valve springs got better metallurgy. Rocker arms got redesigned. By 1938, the entire valve train was fully enclosed, both for durability and to keep dirt out of parts that had originally been left exposed to help them cool. But none of it stopped the bike from selling. Roughly 1,700 of the new OHV twins found buyers in that first year alone, oiling problems and all.

Proving Itself at Daytona

Numbers on paper only convince so many people. Harley needed to prove the new engine could actually perform, and Daytona Beach gave it the stage. In March 1937, factory racer Joe Petrali took a heavily modified, streamlined 61 OHV onto the sand and set a new speed record of 136 miles per hour (219 km/h), beating the mark Indian had held. Endurance mattered just as much as top speed.

That same year, Fred Ham rode a 61 OHV for 24 hours straight at Muroc Dry Lake in California, averaging 76 miles per hour the entire time. Between Petrali’s speed run and Ham’s endurance record, Harley had answered every real question about whether its new overhead-valve twin could hold up under strain.

The Streamliner’s Close Call

Petrali’s record nearly went differently. On an earlier practice pass at around 124 miles per hour, the streamliner’s front wheel came up off the sand entirely, a genuinely dangerous moment at that speed. The crew pulled the streamlined tail section off the bike before the actual record run, trading some aerodynamic advantage to keep the front wheel planted. It worked. Petrali got his record, and Harley got proof that its new engine could outrun anything else on two wheels.

From 61 to 74, and the Sound That Followed

The 61 cubic inch engine wasn’t the end of the story. In 1941, Harley added a 74 cubic inch (1,208cc) version, badged the FL, for riders who wanted more low-end power than the 61 EL offered. Both sizes stayed in the lineup together for the rest of the engine’s run. Then the war came. Wartime material restrictions gutted civilian production almost overnight. Harley built 4,069 of these overhead-valve twins in 1940, and just 158 in 1943.

Production didn’t recover until the war ended, climbing back to over 11,000 total units by 1947. The following year, Harley replaced the engine with the Panhead, its enclosed rocker covers closing out a 12-year run that started in the depths of the Depression and ended in postwar prosperity.

The engine’s real legacy is the sound. A 45-degree V-twin built on a single crankpin fires unevenly by design, and that uneven rhythm is the same one people still associate with Harley-Davidson today. The Panhead, the Shovelhead, the Evolution and everything that followed kept that same basic architecture, all descended from an engine that started life as a financial gamble nobody outside Milwaukee expected to pay off. Postwar builders latched onto the look of those bare engine cases too, turning surplus Knuckleheads into some of the first true American choppers. An engine that almost didn’t get built ended up deciding what an American V-twin is supposed to sound like.