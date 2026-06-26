Royal Enfield: The Oldest Motorcycle Brand Still in Production

There is a factory in Chennai, India, that turns out close to a million motorcycles a year. The bikes rolling off that line trace their DNA back 124 years to a small engineering works in Redditch, England, where two businessmen had just bought a needle manufacturer and had no particular plan to stay in the needle business.

That origin story, needles to motorcycles, England to India, near-bankruptcy to global growth, is one of the stranger ones in two-wheel history. And the fact that Royal Enfield has been building motorcycles without interruption since 1901 makes it something no other brand can honestly claim: the oldest motorcycle manufacturer still in continuous production.

From Needles to ‘Made Like a Gun’

Albert Eadie and Robert Walker Smith acquired George Townsend & Co. in 1891. Townsend had spent four decades making sewing needles in Redditch, but the new owners had their eyes on bicycles. The region was already a hub for precision manufacturing, and cycling was the transportation craze of the moment. The move that changed the company’s trajectory came in 1892, when Eadie and Smith landed a contract to supply precision parts to the Royal Small Arms Factory in Enfield, Middlesex.

To mark the occasion, they renamed their bicycle line the Enfield, added the word Royal the following year and introduced what would become one of the most recognized slogans in motorcycling: Made Like a Gun. It was not just marketing copy. The connection to the government arms factory was a genuine statement of manufacturing standards, and the company leaned into it hard enough to commission a Maxim machine gun as a promotional prop.

By 1899 they had a powered vehicle on the road, a four-wheeled quadricycle running a single-cylinder engine producing 2.25hp. It competed in the inaugural Royal Automobile Club 1000-mile trial around Britain in 1900. One year later, the first true Royal Enfield motorcycle appeared.

The First Motorcycle, 1901

Chief designer Bob Walker Smith and French automotive engineer Jules Gobiet built the debut machine around a 242cc single-cylinder engine mounted above the front wheel and ahead of the handlebars. A toothed leather drive belt carried the modest 1.5bhp back to the rear wheel. Top speed was somewhere around 19mph at 1,500rpm, and the thing returned roughly 94mpg. That last figure would not look out of place on a modern commuter, which says something about what internal combustion was up against at the turn of the century.

Over the following two decades, Royal Enfield expanded steadily. V-twin models arrived, two-stroke machines followed, and the company built a step-through model aimed at women riders. The 297cc Lightweight V-Twin completed the John O’Groats to Land’s End run in 1910. By the early 1920s, Royal Enfield had adopted foot-operated gearchanges and slung fuel tanks under the top rail of the chassis, both of which were considered proper innovations at the time.

When the First World War came, the Redditch factory supplied motorcycles to the British War Office as well as the Imperial Russian Government, with a sidecar variant capable of mounting both Vickers and Maxim machine guns. By this stage the Redditch site covered 18 acres and employed enough staff to run its own fire brigade, which proved useful in 1925 when a major fire tore through the main building.

The Bullet and the Flying Flea

In 1932, Royal Enfield showed something at the Olympia Motorcycle Show in London that would outlast almost everything else in the industry. The Bullet launched that year in 250, 350 and 500cc versions. It has remained in production ever since, a fact that earns it the title of the longest-lived motorcycle design in history. The Second World War brought a different kind of brief. The British Parachute Regiment needed lightweight motorcycles that could be delivered into combat alongside airborne troops. Early testing showed that the first attempts buckled and cracked under parachute landings, so reinforced drop cages were designed and eventually the Flying Flea was ready: a 126cc two-stroke, deliberately quieted, able to run on multiple fuel types.

Around 8,000 were built. In practice they were mostly delivered four at a time from the back of gliders rather than under individual parachutes, but the principle held. After the war, leftover Flying Fleas were repainted and sold to the public, while the Bullet gained swingarm rear suspension, a first for any production motorcycle, and one that the rest of the industry quickly adopted across the board.

The Indian Lifeline

When British factories were trying to rebuild civilian markets in the late 1940s, India was importing bicycles and motorcycles in serious volume. KR Sundaram Iyer and his nephew K Eswaran Iyer had built a significant import business in Madras, and when Madras Motors placed an order for 500 Bullets on behalf of the Indian Army in 1952, Royal Enfield had found its most important customer.

Three years later, a formal partnership between Madras Motors and Royal Enfield created Enfield India. Tooling was shipped from Redditch to Madras along with thousands of Completely Knocked Down kits. By the early 1960s, Enfield India was manufacturing every component in-house.

Back in Britain, the Continental GT debuted in 1964 and became the defining cafe racer of its era: clip-on bars, long tank, humped seat unit, a shape that looked completely right outside the Ace Cafe and still does today. But the timing of its arrival was not kind. Honda and the other Japanese manufacturers had entered the European market with cheaper, more reliable machines and Royal Enfield, like almost every other British manufacturer, ran out of room. By 1970, all UK production had stopped. Then came the reversal that nobody had predicted. In 1977, Enfield India started exporting 350cc Bullets back to the United Kingdom.

Near Death, and the Turnaround

The Indian operation continued building motorcycles through the 1980s and produced the world’s first mass-manufactured diesel motorcycle, the Taurus, in 1983. It returned 200mpg but vibrated badly, smoked heavily and topped out at 40mph. It was not a long-term product. More significantly, the arrival of Japanese manufacturers in the Indian market through the late 1980s and 1990s hit Royal Enfield hard. The Bullet had not changed in decades. By 2000, sales had fallen to around 2,000 units a month against a production capacity of 6,000, and a board meeting that year came close to recommending the brand be closed or sold outright.

What happened instead was Siddhartha Lal, a 26-year-old from the Eicher family that had acquired Royal Enfield in 1994. His own account of the situation was characteristically clear: “The board agreed to give me a chance. It was not because of its confidence in me, but because the business was doing so badly it could hardly get any worse.”

Lal’s intervention was not flashy. He shut down 13 of the Eicher Group’s 15 business lines, concentrated everything on Royal Enfield and the truck division, and then focused on the motorcycles themselves. The old cast iron engine that was notorious for leaks was replaced with an aluminium unit that retained the distinctive single-cylinder thump at roughly 70% of its original amplitude. Gear selection moved from the right side to the left, which upset traditionalists. Quality improved. The Classic 350 launched in 2009 and caught exactly the mood of a market that had grown tired of anonymous commuter bikes. Sales went from 50,000 units in 2010 to nearly 600,000 by 2014. In 2015, Royal Enfield outsold Harley-Davidson on a global basis.

Where It Stands Now

The current Royal Enfield lineup covers more ground than at any point in the brand’s history. The Himalayan opened up adventure riding for a generation of riders who could not afford a European alternative. The Interceptor 650 Twin, launched in 2018, gave the brand genuine credibility in Western markets. The Hunter 350 targets urban riders with a shorter wheelbase and sharper geometry. The company now sells motorcycles in more than 60 countries and is the fastest-growing major motorcycle brand on the planet, with annual sales approaching 900,000 units.

There is also a new R&D center in Leicestershire, about 50 miles from the old Redditch factory. Royal Enfield’s engineering story, which started with a government arms contract in the English Midlands, has looped back to within driving distance of where it began.

And in 2020, Royal Enfield filed a trademark for Flying Flea. Given where the market is heading, a lightweight electric machine wearing the name of the WWII paratrooper bike seems less like a coincidence and more like a plan. One hundred and twenty-four years of continuous production. Made Like a Gun, indeed.