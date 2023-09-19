Honda’s 2024 XL750 Transalp is Coming to the U.S.!

Figures that the day Ducati releases their big-bore 2024 Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour in Episode 2 of their World Première 2024, Honda would also update us on movement in their ADV range.

According to Big Red’s ultra-fresh press release, we have an updated XL750 Transalp for our MY2024 markets! Here’s a look at the 2024 XL750’s tech specs sheet, as well as a few generic white-backed photos for reference:

Type 755cc liquid-cooled 24.5º inline-two-cylinder four-stroke w/ 270º crank Valve Train OHC Unicam; 4 valves per cylinder; 35.5mm inlet valves, 29mm exhaust valves Bore x Stroke 87.0mm x 63.5mm Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Induction PGM-FI; 46mm throttle bodies Ignition Full transistorized Starter Electric Transmission Manual 6 speed Clutch Multiplate wet Final Drive 16T/45T; chain SUSPENSION Front 43mm Showa SFF-CATM telescopic inverted fork w/ spring-preload adjustment; 7.9 in. travel Rear Pro-Link® system w/ single Showa remote-reservoir shock; 7.5 in. travel BRAKES Front Dual 310mm “wave” discs w/ hydraulic two-piston calipers; ABS Rear Single 256mm “wave” disc w/ hydraulic single-piston caliper; ABS TIRES Front 150/70R-18 Rear 90/90-21 MEASUREMENTS Rake (Caster Angle) 27º Trail 111mm (4.4 in.) Length 91.2 in. Width 33.1 in. Height 57.2 in. Seat Height 33.7 in. Ground Clearance 8.3 in. Wheelbase 61.5 in. Fuel Capacity 4.5 gal. Curb Weight * 459 lbs. OTHER Color Matte Black Metallic

For 2024, Honda’s ADV dual-sport flagship carries ~211mm of ground clearance, as well as a 33.7” seat height (a .4-inch lower seat is also available from the brand, if you’re looking for something even lower than that). The Japanese motorcycle marque has also added accessibility in the form of a rear carrier (as standard) and a USB socket under the seat.

Honda’s 2024 XLTransalp. Media provided by Honda.

Power is driven via a 755cc, V-Twin heart capable of 83hp @ 8,500rpm – a bit of a step down from the 90.5hp available in Europe, but still enough punch to guarantee “a hard hit of top-end power… accompanied by mountains of torque in the low to mid-rpm range” (via Motorcycle.com).

Naturally, Honda America’s Racing & Experimental Manager, Brandon Wilson, is jazzed to see this bike on Western shores:

The all-new, midsize XL750 Transalp joins Honda’s iconic Africa Twin and pocket-adventurer CB500X to complete our popular True Adventure lineup, ready to deliver unforgettable outdoor experiences to U.S. ADV enthusiasts from coast to coast.” – Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Racing & Experiential Marketing (HONDA)

Expect the 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp to be available at an MSRP of $9,999 USD with availability slotted for October, in just a few short weeks (that’ll be for the Matte Black Metallic color scheme, by the way).

