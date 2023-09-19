Honda’s 2024 XL750 Transalp is Coming to the U.S.!

Figures that the day Ducati releases their big-bore 2024 Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour in Episode 2 of their World Première 2024, Honda would also update us on movement in their ADV range.
According to Big Red’s ultra-fresh press release, we have an updated XL750 Transalp for our MY2024 markets! Here’s a look at the 2024 XL750’s tech specs sheet, as well as a few generic white-backed photos for reference:
|Type
|755cc liquid-cooled 24.5º inline-two-cylinder four-stroke w/ 270º crank
|Valve Train
|OHC Unicam; 4 valves per cylinder; 35.5mm inlet valves, 29mm exhaust valves
|Bore x Stroke
|87.0mm x 63.5mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Induction
|PGM-FI; 46mm throttle bodies
|Ignition
|Full transistorized
|Starter
|Electric
|Transmission
|Manual 6 speed
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet
|Final Drive
|16T/45T; chain
|SUSPENSION
|Front
|43mm Showa SFF-CATM telescopic inverted fork w/ spring-preload adjustment; 7.9 in. travel
|Rear
|Pro-Link® system w/ single Showa remote-reservoir shock; 7.5 in. travel
|BRAKES
|Front
|Dual 310mm “wave” discs w/ hydraulic two-piston calipers; ABS
|Rear
|Single 256mm “wave” disc w/ hydraulic single-piston caliper; ABS
|TIRES
|Front
|150/70R-18
|Rear
|90/90-21
|MEASUREMENTS
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|27º
|Trail
|111mm (4.4 in.)
|Length
|91.2 in.
|Width
|33.1 in.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|Seat Height
|33.7 in.
|Ground Clearance
|8.3 in.
|Wheelbase
|61.5 in.
|Fuel Capacity
|4.5 gal.
|Curb Weight*
|459 lbs.
|OTHER
|Color
|Matte Black Metallic
For 2024, Honda’s ADV dual-sport flagship carries ~211mm of ground clearance, as well as a 33.7” seat height (a .4-inch lower seat is also available from the brand, if you’re looking for something even lower than that). The Japanese motorcycle marque has also added accessibility in the form of a rear carrier (as standard) and a USB socket under the seat.
Power is driven via a 755cc, V-Twin heart capable of 83hp @ 8,500rpm – a bit of a step down from the 90.5hp available in Europe, but still enough punch to guarantee “a hard hit of top-end power… accompanied by mountains of torque in the low to mid-rpm range” (via Motorcycle.com).
Naturally, Honda America’s Racing & Experimental Manager, Brandon Wilson, is jazzed to see this bike on Western shores:
The all-new, midsize XL750 Transalp joins Honda’s iconic Africa Twin and pocket-adventurer CB500X to complete our popular True Adventure lineup, ready to deliver unforgettable outdoor experiences to U.S. ADV enthusiasts from coast to coast.”
– Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Racing & Experiential Marketing (HONDA)
Expect the 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp to be available at an MSRP of $9,999 USD with availability slotted for October, in just a few short weeks (that’ll be for the Matte Black Metallic color scheme, by the way).
What do you think of Honda’s 2024 XL750 Transalp?