Honda Updates the CB650R for the 2021 Model Year

A Better CB650R

The Honda CB650R is a great motorcycle, but for 2021 it is getting even better. The company has updated the model for the upcoming year. This is somewhat surprising due to the fact that it just came out in 2019, but Honda must want to keep this bike fresh.

The American Honda website doesn’t list the updates, but Honda’s European site does, according to RideApart. The 2021 CB650R will get a redesigned cam profile, different timing, exhaust changes, and a new ECU tune. These changes will bring the bike in line with the Euro 5 emissions standards. The changes to the engine will bump horsepower up to 95, which is welcomed.

In addition to the engine updates, the bike also gets new 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF BP) upside-down forks. The rear suspension stays the same. Honda also added a new display with negative backlight, full LED lighting, and a power outlet so you can connect up a phone to charge it. The bike also gets new side covers and a metal mudguard.

All told, these appear to be very good updates from Honda. The company took an already good but relatively unremarkable motorcycle and made it better for the upcoming year.