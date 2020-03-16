Honda Updates Gold Wing’s Navigation

Fixing Some Minor Issues

The Honda Gold Wing is one of the best motorcycles ever made, and the most modern iteration of the bike is the best it has ever been with more technology and creature comforts than ever before. It’s a killer touring bike with a top-notch infotainment system. The infotainment system and GPS navigation weren’t perfect, though. The motorcycle recently got some updates to the technology.

According to a release by Honda posted to Motorcycle.com, the company released an update to 2018 and newer Gold Wings. Here’s what’s in the update:

Up-to-date map information, for more accurate navigation

Updated Honda Dealership information and locations

For SiriusXM subscribers, more intuitive Traffic Flow and Traffic Reroute settings

Fix for a bug in waypoint entry

If you want to update your Gold Wing, Honda provides a handy step-by-step installation process on its website. Here’s the link.

This won’t be the only update for the Gold Wing. Honda plans to provide a major software update for the motorcycle in May. Owners can sign up for automatic notifications so they don’t forget to update their bikes.