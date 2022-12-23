Honda Reveals CL300 for Chinese Markets

Earlier this year, we caught wind that Honda was in the process of creating two scramblers; now that Honda’s CL500 has been released as of November, Honda’s debuted their long-awaited CL300 in China (with a near-lookalike in Japan showing off 250cc’s of displacement).

So what is Honda up to with this isolated scrambler range?

Honda’s CL range, of which the CL250, 300 and 500 have been entering markets across the globe. Media sourced from Ultimate Motorcycling.

Given that all three machines show an improvement in mid-range torquedos, a longer wheelbase and increased ground clearance, we’re thinking accessibility is the name of the game – and we’re hoping this machine comes to the Americas for an additional choice of beginner-friendly scrambling scoots.

Why China first, you ask?

We actually have an answer for that one.

“The CL300 has been approved in China because it’s manufactured there by the Sundiro/Honda joint venture,” explains a report from CycleWorld.

“Although there’s no indication whether the CL300 could come to the States, the fact that the Rebel 300 is sold here means it should be relatively simple to make a US-compliant version of the CL300, given the large number of components they share.”

What do you think? Would you give one of these scramblers a ride?

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.