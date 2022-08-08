Honda: Orders for 10 Bike Models Temporarily Halted

In a recent bit of news, Honda has stopped taking orders for a bunch of their bikes.
The reason?
Congestion in the production pipelines proper, apparently; from the delays in the building of a bike to the availability of chips, the slower shipment of bikes around the world, and obligatory wait for various parts… everything is just slow to recover from the chaos of the past few years.
Too slow, for Honda and her big docket of present-day to-do’s.
The report from TopTekNews states that the problem stems from a ‘slow breakdown of global logistics systems.’
To heal the whole process and get production back to the (reasonably) smooth system it was pre-COVID, the Japanese bike brand has to take it easy for a minute…or seven.
Models affected include the Rebel 250, Rebel 500, Rebel 1100, CRF250 Rally, CRF250L, Forza, ADV150, the iconic Grom, Monkey 125, and the every-stylish Hunter Cub.
We haven’t been given a date on when Honda will be resuming as per normal; with many details of the suspension still up in the air, we expect an update on the countries to be affected shortly.
Stay tuned, drop a comment below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.