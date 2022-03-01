Honda Hawk 11 Cafe Racer to Be Unveiled at 2022 Osaka Motor Show

Honda has confirmed that it will resurrect the Hawk moniker at the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show scheduled to take place later this month, from March 19th to March 21st. Dubbed the Hawk 11, this new motorcycle is expected to feature Honda’s neo-retro styling and is expected to be the replacement to the recently discontinued Honda CB1100.

As Autocar India reports, the upcoming Hawk 11 will be the fourth motorcycle to feature the 1,084cc parallel-twin engine that debuted on the Honda Africa Twin before making its way onto the CMX1100 Rebel and the NT1100. On these bikes, the engine produces around 100hp and 104Nm, and these performance figures will likely be available on the Hawk 11 as well.

A teaser image also reveals a distinctive front cowl, like on the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR and the MV Agusta Superveloce 800. We expect the Hawk 11 to feature cafe-racer-like styling and a modern-retro bike will put Honda up against the likes of Kawasaki, Triumph, and Yamaha, who have their own offerings in this segment.

There’s no other information out there on what the Hawk 11 will have to offer, but considering it will make its unveil just a couple of weeks from now, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Source: Autocar India