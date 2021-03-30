Honda Has Reached Full Agreement With The Swappable Battery Consortium!

Swap It Like It’s Hot

If you’ve been up to date with recent EV motorcycle news, you’d know that many of the world’s biggest OEM’s have come together to create a “Swappable Battery Consortium for Electric Motorcycles” to allow for easier access and better R&D when it comes to the batteries that will be powering these new EV motorcycles. Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, and now Honda are all part of a group initiative to get more of Japan’s (and the world, for that matter) population riding electric.

Initially, when this story first broke, the big brands were still in talks and ironing out critical details regarding the deal, but as of March 29th, 2021, Honda has reached an agreement to standardize swappable batteries for their electric motorcycles.

Beyond the major Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, KTM and Piaggio are also tied into the deal.

Noriaki Abe, Consortium Representative Secretary and Managing Officer for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. said in the official press release: “This agreement for the standardization of mutual-use batteries is an achievement made possible through the four Japanese motorcycle manufacturers working together over the past two years. I am grateful to all those associated with the Consortium and the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, Inc. for their understanding and support. While we will continue cooperation to build an environment allowing battery mutual-use based on our agreement, we will also be competing with each other to develop attractive products that meet the needs of our customers. Through our efforts in both cooperation and competition, we will work towards the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles to realize a sustainable society.”