Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally Revealed Before Official Debut

Just a Look, the Fun Comes Later

Honda will have a new CRF250L and CRF250L Rally for 2021. While the official debut has yet to happen, Honda decided to showcase its these two new assets before they were properly debuted.

The company posted a picture to its Japanese website, according to RideApart. A bit more revealing than the average teaser, I can easily say that off-road and dual-sport fans will not be disappointed with these long-legged, down-for-anything machines. The changes to the exterior are rather minimal.

With that said, there have been updates to the cowl, heat shield, and ankle plate. There’s also new body matching handguards, side covers, and sump plate. On the Rally version of the bike, we have many of the same updates but also a taller windscreen.

The bikes are optimized for off-road use even more than before. They feature a lighter and more rigid chassis and improved suspension. While these should help these machines do what they do best off-road, I’d imagine it also makes them even better on-road bikes, too.

The engine has been reworked too for the sake of emissions. Honda crafted a new intake and exhaust system to get the engine to be Euro 5-compliant. U.S. power figures aren’t available as of yet, but in Europe, they’re reported as 24.8 hp and 16.7 lb-ft. all of the official info for these new bikes will come at a later date when Honda does the official debut.