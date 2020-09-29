Honda Could Rebrand the Honda CRF250L Rally as an Africa Twin

The Smallest Africa Twin

The Honda CRF250L Rally is a bit of a mouthful, and according to the Japanese publication Young Machine, the bike could be rebranded as a version of the Africa Twin.

The bike would likely get some upgrades so that it could become a true adventure machine, but with KTM having the 390 Adventure and other small adventure motorcycles on the horizon. It really makes perfect sense. With some minor upgrades, Honda could have a real winner.

Of course, there’s a very good chance this could just be a rumor. However, Young Machine has been right in the past and specifically about the Africa Twin. When the company was upping the Africa Twin’s displacement, Young Machine was right about it.

With that in mind, I’d suggest that the publication’s rumor may also be accurate this time … again. This is a very good thing. In most cases, companies have taken street bikes and made small adventure motorcycles out of them. Honda has flipped the script here. It has a dirt bike that it can transform into an adventure machine. This is arguably the better path to take. It will be interesting to see when Honda reveals this bike.