Honda Could be Planning a V4 Superbike

It’s Just Rumors Right Now

Honda could be working on a new V4 Superbike, according to the Japanese publication Young Machine. This new literbike could come out in the next couple of years and it would bring MotoGP technology to the street.

This might seem odd because Honda just released the CBR1000RR-R and is working on other high-spec versions of its sportbikes, but Young Machine believes Honda has continued advancing it’s V4 designs since the RC213V-S came out in 2015. The publication also believes emissions play a role, and that Honda wants to build a V4 that will meet the new European emissions standards. Finally, the publication points to the fact that Ducati’s Panigale V4 gets most of the attention and Honda is all miffed about this.

Those reasons make sense and a successor to the RC213V-S would be cool to see and on a whole other level from the CBR1000RR-R, but I’d say that Honda won’t come out with its next V4 Superbike for at least three to four years. I could be wrong, but I don’t see any reason for the company to rush it. Still, I’m excited about the possibility.