Honda CB400SF (Super Four) Motorcycles

1992-95 Honda CB400SF (Super Four)
Engine
|Engine
|Liquid cooled, transverse four cylinders, four stroke,
|Displacement
|399cc
|Bore x Stroke
|55 x 42 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.3:1
|Fuel Delivery
|Four 32mm carburetors
|Max Power
|53 hp 38.6 kW @ 10000 rpm
|Max Torque
|40.18 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
|Front Brakes
|Two 296mm discs 4 piston calipers
|Rear Brakes
|Single 240mm disc 2 piston caliper
|Front Tires
|110/80-18
|Rear Tires
|140/70-17
DIMENSION
|Dry-Weight
|168 kg (370 lb)
|Fuel Capacity
|11.3 Litres (3 Gal)
OTHER
1996-98 Honda CB400SF (Super Four)
Engine
|Engine
|Liquid cooled, transverse four cylinders, four stroke,
|Displacement
|399cc
|Bore x Stroke
|55 x 42 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.3:1
|Valves
|4 valves/cylinder
|Fuel Delivery
|Four 32mm carburetors
|Max Power
|53 hp 38.6 kW @ 10000 rpm
|Max Torque
|40.18 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
|Front Brakes
|Two 296mm discs 4 piston calipers
|Rear Brakes
|Single 240mm disc 2 piston caliper
|Front Tires
|110/80-18
|Rear Tires
|140/70-17
DIMENSION
|Wheelbase
|1460 mm (57.5 inches)
|Seat Height
|790 mm (31.1 inches)
|Dry-Weight
|168 kg (370 lb)
|Fuel Capacity
|11.3 Litres (3 Gal)
OTHER
1999 Honda CB400SF (Super Four) VTEC
Engine
|Engine
|Liquid cooled, transverse four cylinders, four stroke, DOHC,
|Displacement
|399cc
|Bore x Stroke
|55 x 42 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.3:1
|Valves
|4 valves/cylinder
|Fuel Delivery
|Four 32mm carburetors
|Ignition System
|Full transistor type battery Ignition System
|Max Power
|53 hp (38.6 kW) @ 11000 rpm
|Max Torque
|40.18 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
|Front Brakes
|Two 296mm discs 4 piston calipers
|Rear Brakes
|Single 240mm disc 2 piston caliper
|Front Tires
|120/60-17
|Rear Tires
|160/60-17
DIMENSION
|Overall Length
|2050 mm (80.7 inches)
|Overall Width
|725 mm (28.5 inches)
|Overall Height
|1070 mm (42.1 inches)
|Wheelbase
|1415 mm (55.7 inches)
|Seat Height
|760 mm (29.9 inches)
|Dry-Weight
|168 kg (370.4 pounds)
|Fuel Capacity
|18 litres (4.8 Gal)
OTHER
2000-2005 Honda CB400SF (Super Four)
Engine
|Engine
|Liquid cooled, transverse four cylinders, four stroke, DOHC,
|Displacement
|399cc
|Bore x Stroke
|55 x 42 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.3:1
|Fuel Delivery
|Four 32mm carburetors
|Max Power
|53 hp (38.6 kW) @ 11000 rpm
|Max Torque
|40.18 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
|Front Brakes
|Two 296mm discs 4 piston calipers
|Rear Brakes
|Single 240mm disc 2 piston caliper
|Front Tires
|120/70 ZR17
|Rear Tires
|160/50 ZR17
DIMENSION
|Dry-Weight
|170 kg (374 lb)
|Fuel Capacity
|11.3 Litres (3 Gal)
OTHER
