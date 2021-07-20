HondaSportbikeFour Cylindernotfp250 - 499ccClassic & Vintage Motorcycles

Honda CB400SF (Super Four) Motorcycles

2005 CB400SF (Super Four)

1992-95 Honda CB400SF (Super Four)

Engine
Engine Liquid cooled, transverse four cylinders, four stroke,
Displacement 399cc
Bore x Stroke 55 x 42 mm
Compression Ratio 11.3:1
Fuel Delivery Four 32mm carburetors
Max Power 53 hp 38.6 kW @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque 40.18 Nm @ 7500 rpm

Drivetrain
Transmission 5-speed
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Brakes Two 296mm discs 4 piston calipers
Rear Brakes Single 240mm disc 2 piston caliper
Front Tires 110/80-18
Rear Tires 140/70-17

DIMENSION
Dry-Weight 168 kg (370 lb)
Fuel Capacity 11.3 Litres (3 Gal)

OTHER
NA

1996-98 Honda CB400SF (Super Four)

Engine
Engine Liquid cooled, transverse four cylinders, four stroke,
Displacement 399cc
Bore x Stroke 55 x 42 mm
Compression Ratio 11.3:1
Valves 4 valves/cylinder
Fuel Delivery Four 32mm carburetors
Max Power 53 hp 38.6 kW @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque 40.18 Nm @ 7500 rpm

Drivetrain
Transmission 5-speed
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Brakes Two 296mm discs 4 piston calipers
Rear Brakes Single 240mm disc 2 piston caliper
Front Tires 110/80-18
Rear Tires 140/70-17

DIMENSION
Wheelbase 1460 mm (57.5 inches)
Seat Height 790 mm (31.1 inches)
Dry-Weight 168 kg (370 lb)
Fuel Capacity 11.3 Litres (3 Gal)

OTHER
NA

1999 Honda CB400SF (Super Four) VTEC

Engine
Engine Liquid cooled, transverse four cylinders, four stroke, DOHC,
Displacement 399cc
Bore x Stroke 55 x 42 mm
Compression Ratio 11.3:1
Valves 4 valves/cylinder
Fuel Delivery Four 32mm carburetors
Ignition System Full transistor type battery Ignition System
Max Power 53 hp (38.6 kW) @ 11000 rpm
Max Torque 40.18 Nm @ 7500 rpm

Drivetrain
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Brakes Two 296mm discs 4 piston calipers
Rear Brakes Single 240mm disc 2 piston caliper
Front Tires 120/60-17
Rear Tires 160/60-17

DIMENSION
Overall Length 2050 mm (80.7 inches)
Overall Width 725 mm (28.5 inches)
Overall Height 1070 mm (42.1 inches)
Wheelbase 1415 mm (55.7 inches)
Seat Height 760 mm (29.9 inches)
Dry-Weight 168 kg (370.4 pounds)
Fuel Capacity 18 litres (4.8 Gal)

OTHER
NA

2000-2005 Honda CB400SF (Super Four)

Engine
Engine Liquid cooled, transverse four cylinders, four stroke, DOHC,
Displacement 399cc
Bore x Stroke 55 x 42 mm
Compression Ratio 11.3:1
Fuel Delivery Four 32mm carburetors
Max Power 53 hp (38.6 kW) @ 11000 rpm
Max Torque 40.18 Nm @ 7500 rpm

Drivetrain
Transmission 5-speed
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Brakes Two 296mm discs 4 piston calipers
Rear Brakes Single 240mm disc 2 piston caliper
Front Tires 120/70 ZR17
Rear Tires 160/50 ZR17

DIMENSION
Dry-Weight 170 kg (374 lb)
Fuel Capacity 11.3 Litres (3 Gal)

OTHER
NA

CB400SF Motorcycles Photo Gallery

1996 CB400 Super Four
2005 CB400SF (Super Four)
2005 CB400SF (Super Four)
1992 CB400SF (Super Four)
1996 CB400 Super Four

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *