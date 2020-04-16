Honda Brings Its New CT 125 to Europe

Spreading the Good

Honda has a new CT 125. It’s essentially the Super Cub built for the trail and looks like the CT’s of old. It’s a bike that a lot of people are extremely excited for, myself included. The motorcycle will hit showrooms in Asia first, and then it will come to other areas of the world. Europe appears to be next. According to MoreBikes, recent EU patent office documentation suggests Honda will bring the bike to Europe soon.

It would only make sense for Honda to continue spreading the goodness that is the CT 125 around the world from there. The company will likely bring the bike to North America at some point in the future. When it does I will seriously be considering one of these little badass machines, and judging by the response in the comments from our readers, I won’t be the only one.

I would hope this bike is reasonably priced. It should come in close or perhaps a little more than the Super Cub and that makes total sense to me. The Super Cub is reasonably priced, so Honda better be ready to take people’s money. I have a feeling this CT 125 will be a hit with a lot of different people. It is the perfect around-town bike with some do-it-all capability. You can take this little billygoat off-road. Count me in, Honda.