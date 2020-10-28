HJC Brings New Helmets And Carbon Versions To NA and EU

HJC Is Back With Four Helmets for Your Safety

Europe is the mecca of open-face helmet owners. It’s as if every time you see an individual riding a scooter you can bet they have an open-face helmet on. It makes sense, with such crowded and densely populated areas you want to ensure you have the most visibility possible; especially if you’re going low speeds weaving through traffic.

The new HJC i30 is a new open-face option for both American and European riders featuring a full visor/ Pinlock shield with a quick-release button built-in for easy and quick removal of the visor. It wouldn’t be a modern helmet if it didn’t include a drop-down sun visor, and HJC wants to make sure it provides a lot more coverage than their previous models. The i30 is DOT certified with sizes ranging from SX to 2XL and comes with a price point of $149.99 to $154.99 depending on what colour option (6 total) you choose.

For our dual-sport riders, the new ECE-certified HJC C80 is just for you. This modular design includes an easily accessible single touch button to release the modular potion, making it easy and safe to use while on the go. A sun visor, robust ventilation, and large visor are packaged around a polycarbonate shell with an MSRP coming in at €249.90 and currently only available in Europe.

F70 V30

The HJC F70 Carbon and V30 Carbon helmets are the final helmets on the new lid docket with HJC looking to explore more Carbon options of their existing models.

All of the helmets listed are compatible with Smart HJC communication devices and will be (or are) available on the HJC website.