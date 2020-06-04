HJC Introduces New Crutchlow Replica helmet Designs for 2020

You a Fan of Cal Crutchlow?

If you like MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow, then you’ll be happy about HJC’s new helmets with Crutchlow replica graphics for 2020. The graphics will appear on the RPHA-11 Pro helmet. There are three separate new graphics designs in addition to the standard Crutchlow replica lid. The new designs are called the Special 1, Silverstone, and Black.

The Special 1 blends black and neon yellow with the number 35 on the front. This is a design that Crutchlow wore during the 2019 Barcelona GP. Next up is the Crutchlow Sliverstone. This graphic is currently available for preorder, and it has a darker and more intricate design inspired by Crutchlow’s home circuit Silverstone and its stones. There are also neon accents in various spots on the helmet. The last is the Black design this one features a blacked-out version of the standard Crutchlow replica helmet and features bright green Monster energy logos.

All of these helmets come with a smoke-tinted shield and an anti-fog insert. The RPHA-11 Pro helmet comes ECE and DOT approved and has a five-year warranty. The MSRP is $549.99. You can check it out at HJC’s website or see the Crutchlow offerings at Revzilla.