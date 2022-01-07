History is Made With World’s First Cyber-Security Vehicle

NUUK Cargopro Electric Motorcycle Is The First Vehicle To Pass the EUROCYBCAR Test

Amidst the plethora of new electric motorcycles popping into the Powersports industry proper (XP’s Zero motorcycle, Horwin’s SK3 Electric Scooter and KYMCO’s pending electric motorcycle brand, to name a few), comes the admittance that regulations need to adapt to these new machines.

We can’t just have bonkers bikes running about the good streets of the country (as much as the torque would be fantastic), so any time an electric bike passes a regulation standard, we smile and nod with excitement as we experience a part of history and electric motorcycles are gradually integrated into the industry proper.

To that effect, in an exciting shift of events, the EU has just named the first vehicle in the world to pass their rigorous EUROCYBCAR Cyber-Security Test – and it’s an electric bike from their own hunting grounds.

The test – christened by EUROCYBCAR as the “UNECE/R155” and in effect as of this month – is quoted by the relevant press release as “[requiring] that cars, buses, trucks, vans, trailers and motorhomes [be] homologated – from July 2022 – and commercialized- from July 2024.”

Essentially, it’s a mandatory test that’s standardising cyber security in vehicles (both fossil fuel-inclined and electric) in the EU as well as any other countries that have decided to use the regulation.

It’s a pretty big deal, so naturally, the EU is having a ball that their own machine made it first to the podium, with their press release quoting that “In this way, Europe is ahead of countries like Japan, South Korea, Russia, China, the United States, Australia…”

I mean, we knew the Brits were competitive…but oy vey.

We’re told also that “AENOR will audit and certify that the NUUK Cargopro has passed the EUROCYBCAR test,” continues the release.

“Vehicles that pass the EUROCYBCAR test and obtain the certificate demonstrate…that they [show] effective means of minimizing the risk of a cracker being able to take control of the vehicle without the owner’s permission.”

Here are the specs for the NUUK Cargopro, according to their official website:

NUUK Cargopro Specs

Engine

6.0

Power

6 kW

Maximum speed

90 km/h

Range/Autonomy

120 km efficient driving 100 km normal driving

Batteries

4.8 kWh fixed modules (2 2.4 kWh modules integrated onboard)

Charger

Household plug

Passengers

1

To ensure your own vehicle is safe from crackers, be sure to check out these other motorcycle safety and security articles; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, check you the Cargopro's photo gallery below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from NUUK’s official website*