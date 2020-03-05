Hertz Ride Opens Long Beach California Location

Another Place to Rent

I reported a while back about Hertz, and it’s new motorcycle rental program called Hertz Ride. At the time of that article, I said that the company would be expanding operations as time went on. Well, now there’s a Long Beach California location.

The company opened up the new location on February 22. If you’re visiting the Long Beach area and would like to rent a bike, you can stop by and do so. The location is at 2125 E. Spring Street in Long Beach. It is the third of its kind in the U.S. The company has Hertz Ride locations outside of the U.S., too.

“We are thrilled to bring Hertz Ride to Long Beach”, said Duarte Guedes, CEO of Hipogest Group and Hertz Portugal. “Our new location in Long Beach is the answer to two-wheeled enthusiasts willing to discover the scenic routes in sunny Southern California. We look forward to becoming a reference for the motorcycle community of Los Angeles and building our reputation for a premium service among both local riders and adventurer visitors.”

The other two locations for Hertz Ride in the U.S. are in Las Vegas and Riverside, California. The bikes available at these locations are the same that are available at the new Long Beach location. They include a number of BMW models including the GS adventure motorcycles, some K1600 models, and the BMW R Nine T Scrambler. It will be interesting to see how this new rental location does.