Helstons Has Carbon Fiber Open Face Helmets

3/4 Helmet – 4/4 Carbon Fiber

How can you make a light-weight open face 3/4 helmet even lighter? Carbon fiber construction, of course. Helstons is here to save the day with their vintage and classically styles lids that take styling of the past and combine it with the safety technology of the present day.

Helstons is a french helmet manufacturer specializing in a single design; this one! All 11 current color options feature the same carbon fiber shell and manage to weigh in under two pounds (1.98 lb to be exact). The weight will fluctuate slightly depending on the finish (gloss or matte), but at the end of the day, this will be pretty much the lightest helmet available to protect your noggin.

The lightweight carbon fiber shell is wrapped in a premium leather border to complete the classic look and also has a three-snap feature so you can stick on a bubble shield or other additional elements.

The website states that the helmets are ECE 22.05 certified (meaning they will be good-to-go for European roads), but the site also lacks any mention of DOT certification; which isn’t great news for American riders looking for new carbon fiber 3/4 helmet options. Hopefully, they are looking into rating their helmets with DOT approval, as the American classic motorcycle market is far too large to skip out on.

There are currently resellers located on a large global scale, with two residing in North America (shout-out to Blackfoot Motorcycles in Calgary! My local motorcycle shop!), and pricing for these helmets range from $294 to $306 USD.