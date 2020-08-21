Helite Free-Air Vented Jacket Looks Like a Winner

A New Summer Jacket

There’s still plenty of summer riding yet to be had, and if you’re without a good summer jacket, then Helite has a new option for you. It’s the Free-Air Vented Jacket and it’s here to challenge the other summer jackets out there from the competitors.

The jacket also features Helite’s mechanical airbag system. The airbag system offers up to 28 liters of volume and includes neck protection thorax and abdomen protection as well as hip protection. The back protection is provided by SAS-TEC Level 2 armor. There’s also rigid protection in the shoulders and elbows.

The jacket has a high-visibility color scheme, neoprene collar, nighttime visibility panels, reflective elements, adjustable cuffs, exterior and interior pockets, and elastic stretch material at the waist. The jacket also comes with a thermal liner that is waterproof and removable.

All told, the Helite Free-Air Vented Jacket looks like a great option. I can’t say whether it truly is until the jacket is tested by one of our contributors, but I think it’s likely to give the other jackets out there like it a run for their money if not beat them outright. The MSRP is $938, so it’s not cheap, but then no airbag jacket is.