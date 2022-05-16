Harley’s LiveWire Del Mar Sold Out in Less Than 18 Minutes

When Harley-Davidson’s electric brand, LiveWire, released their second sparky brainchild to the masses, we weren’t sure how it would do. Sure, with a smaller build and a lean toward a younger audience and slightly thinner wallets, the S2 Del Mar was bound to tick some boxes on the community’s docket – but this recent news kind of blew our expectations out of the water.

A side view of the LiveWire Del Mar LE, courtesy of Harley’s relevant press release

According to a report from RideApart, the new LiveWire Del Mar LE (Launch Edition) batch (a fleet of 100 units) sold out in under 18 minutes, with inspiration from Harley’s days on the Flat Track lending the electric motorcycle a new face for a new era.

A frontal view of the LiveWire Del Mar LE, courtesy of Harley’s relevant press release

“The S2 Del Mar was designed at LiveWire Labs in Mountain View, California, in the vicinity of Silicon Valley companies like Apple, Google, and Meta,” adds Rider Magazine. “It’s built around a new, scalable ‘ARROW’ [platform] that uses a proprietary battery, motor, charging, and control systems.”

A three-quarter view of the LiveWire Del Mar LE, courtesy of Harley’s relevant press release

“The powertrain serves as the central component of the chassis and is a modular design so it can be adapted to future models.”

With specs showing off 80 hp (0-60-mph in 3.5s) and a range of 100 city miles, Harley’s new electric middleweight machine just slid into its new category like it was there all along…though we can’t help but wonder how it will do once the honeymoon phase is over and riders begin handing green over for maintenance of the thing.

We have yet to be inundated with the amount of pre-orders LiveWire has taken for the production model of their Del Mar, so stay tuned via our shiny new webpage (or subscribe so you get the latest hand-delivered to your inbox).

Drop a comment letting us know what you think of the Del Mar, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.