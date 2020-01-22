Harley-Davidson Offers New Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine

The Biggest and Most Powerful HD Engine

Do you feel that your Harley with the Milwaukee-Eight engine in it is just too underpowered? Do you need more grunt to really be cruising along at the speeds you want to be? Harley has a new engine for you. The Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine bolts into current Harley touring motorcycles. It will replace your current engine and give you more power and displacement than ever before.

Harley sent out a press release about the engine and said that this 131 cubic-inch V-twin engine (2147cc) puts out 131 ft-lb of torque and 121 horsepower. That’s a healthy boost from the Milwaukee-Eight. The new engine is also supposed to be designed to run at higher RPM, so that means you will be able to rev it out a bit more and travel at higher speeds more easily.

If you have the new engine installed by the dealer, it qualifies for some custom warranty coverage under the motorcycle’s factory 24-month vehicle limited warranty. The engine itself also comes with a 12-month warranty. Those two things should help give riders some peace of mind.

The engine is for 2017 and later model years. It’s not going to be cheap either. The engine runs $6,195.00 oil-cooled and $6,395 Twin-Cooled. But then, I expected it to be expensive because, well, it’s from Harley-Davidson and everything at Harley is pricey these days. Click here to learn more.