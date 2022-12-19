Harley-Davidson Moves to Repurpose Milwaukee Headquarters

Harley-Davidson is building on their roots by repurposing where it all began – and judging by the recent news, work has already begun on the Milwaukee base.

According to the report from RideApart, H-D’s proposal – sent to the city of Milwaukee along with a certified survey map – is related to the company’s recent accommodations for their employees, who have continued to work remotely since the lockdowns, leaving the present lots “largely unused.”

A view of Harley’s corporate Headquarters. Media sourced from MJS.

The current focus is on two areas: “A 4-acre lot that fronts on West Highland Boulevard and extends north toward the headquarters building and a 1.8-acre lot at the corner of North 35th Street and West Juneau Avenue [runs] immediately southeast of the headquarters,” explains BizJournals.

“New certified survey maps are typically, though not always, a precursor to new plans for specific parcels of real estate.”

A view of Harley’s corporate Headquarters. Media sourced from Urban Milwaukee.

With H-D’s employees working remotely and their CEO promising that the Milwaukee headquarters will remain ‘integral’ to the brand’s US presence, we look forward to seeing what Harley does with their space; it’s served as headquarters since at least the mid-1900s, so a revamp will be a great way to match the company’s property use with their about-face refresh that has been the Hardwire Strategy of the last few years.

