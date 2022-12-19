Harley-Davidson Moves to Repurpose Milwaukee Headquarters

Harley-Davidson is building on their roots by repurposing where it all began – and judging by the recent news, work has already begun on the Milwaukee base.
According to the report from RideApart, H-D’s proposal – sent to the city of Milwaukee along with a certified survey map – is related to the company’s recent accommodations for their employees, who have continued to work remotely since the lockdowns, leaving the present lots “largely unused.”
The current focus is on two areas: “A 4-acre lot that fronts on West Highland Boulevard and extends north toward the headquarters building and a 1.8-acre lot at the corner of North 35th Street and West Juneau Avenue [runs] immediately southeast of the headquarters,” explains BizJournals.
“New certified survey maps are typically, though not always, a precursor to new plans for specific parcels of real estate.”
With H-D’s employees working remotely and their CEO promising that the Milwaukee headquarters will remain ‘integral’ to the brand’s US presence, we look forward to seeing what Harley does with their space; it’s served as headquarters since at least the mid-1900s, so a revamp will be a great way to match the company’s property use with their about-face refresh that has been the Hardwire Strategy of the last few years.
Stay tuned, drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.