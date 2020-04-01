Harley-Davidson Files New Cafe and Flat Tracker Motorcycle Designs

The Bikes To Come After the Bronx and Pan America

Harley-Davidson filed designs with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for two more unique models recently. The designs were spotted by Motorcycle.com. They both use the liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine that is in the Pan America and Bronx. The first design is a cafe racer. The second is a Flat Track motorcycle.

It’s clear that Harley will get the most out of the DOHC Revolution Max V-Twin engine it has developed, but it’s unclear what the displacement will be. The Pan America has a displacement of 1,250cc and the Bronx streetfighter has 975cc. I would expect these new designs to either use the 1,250cc or 975cc displacement design, but there’s always the chance that Harley could change things up and craft a new displacement.

I think the 975cc would make the most sense for these new designs, but HD has said it will make a variety of displacements in the future and that could mean we could see a 750 or a 500 come out, though that’s more speculation on my part than anything else. Motorcycle.com has also uncovered some design images that were shared with investors. I have included those images below.

Flat Track Design

A natural rival to the Indian FTR1200, the new Harley flat track motorcycle design has a tubular swingarm and a high-swept exhaust. There’s a neutral foot-peg position, an oval headlight, dual-disc front brakes, a single-disc brake setup in the rear, inverted front forks, and a low license plate holder that comes up off the swingarm and sits behind the rear tire.

Cafe Racer Design

The cafe racer design is dramatically different, with a small cafe headlight fairing and tiny windscreen. The exhaust is low-slung and has a single muffler. The handlebars are low and just higher than the gas tank, and the foot-pegs are high-set and further back. The dual-disc brake setup, inverted forks, and rear single disc setup is the same as the flat tracker, but the rear swingarm design is different.

I would expect much of the frame to be the same. It makes the most sense for Harley to use the same essential frame and engine but then change the swingarm, exhaust, and much of the other parts and components to make each bike unique. It will be interesting to see what comes of this model in the future.